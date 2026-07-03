Fritz Powers Past Kypson In All-American Wimbledon Clash

Taylor Fritz Vs Patrick Kypson Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Sixth seed Fritz advanced to the third round of the Gentlemen's Singles event by defeating fellow American Patrick Kypson 6-2, 6-2, 7-5 on Court Two. Leveraging his massive serve, the 28-year-old dominated early in the match, which lasted two hours and three minutes. While the first two sets were routine affairs, world number 113 Kypson launched a spirited resistance in the third, stretching Fritz before the 2025 semi-finalist broke in the 12th game to close out the match on the third match point. Beyond his clinical play, Fritz made headlines by ripping off his Velcro-fastened warm-up pants on court, drawing loud cheers from the London crowd. After the match, he noted that his knee tendon felt pain-free despite a heavy grass schedule. Up next, Fritz takes on unseeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego, who defeated Gabriel Diallo of Canada in five sets. See the best photos from the Fritz vs Kypson tennis match here:

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Taylor Fritz vs Patrick Kypson wimbledon tennis highlights-
Taylor Fritz of the United States plays a forehand against Patrick Kypson of the United States in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Patrick Kypson Grand Slam 2026
Patrick Kypson of the United States serves against Taylor Fritz of the United States in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Taylor Fritz vs Patrick Kypson wimbledon tennis highlights-
Taylor Fritz of the United States returns the ball to Patrick Kypson of the United States in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Taylor Fritz vs Patrick Kypson wimbledon tennis highlights-
Taylor Fritz of the United States returns the ball to Patrick Kypson of the United States in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon tennis 2026 mens round of 64
Taylor Fritz of the United States returns the ball to Patrick Kypson of the United States in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Taylor Fritz straight sets win Wimbledon
Taylor Fritz of the United States returns the ball to Patrick Kypson of the United States in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Taylor Fritz Wimbledon
Taylor Fritz of the United States returns the ball to Patrick Kypson of the United States in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Taylor Fritz Patrick Kypson
Taylor Fritz of the United States returns the ball to Patrick Kypson of the United States in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon Gentlemens Singles
Patrick Kypson of the United States plays a forehand against Taylor Fritz of the United States in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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