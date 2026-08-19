Government, Industry Begin Talks On E10 Option For Older Vehicles Amid E20 Row

Why Is E10 Being Considered?

Automobiles manufactured before April 2023 lack BS-VI Phase 2 compliance. These older vehicles face engine corrosion and degraded fuel lines when running on E20 petrol. Recent engine testing indicates that E20 fuel lowers fuel efficiency by up to 10% in non-compliant legacy models. A senior official close to the talks told Indian Express, “If E10 is to be retailed in large volumes, it will require building an almost parallel supply chain as the existing one has shifted entirely to E20.”