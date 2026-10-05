In Photos: Worshippers Across The World Bring Pets For Blessings On St. Francis Day

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Cats, dogs and a rabbit joined worshippers at pet blessing ceremonies from Panama City and Santiago to New York on Sunday, as clergy honoured St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. A priest sprinkled holy water on a cat in Panama City, while a girl carried her rabbit to a basilica in Santiago and a man prayed as dogs received blessings in New York.

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Panama Animal Blessing
A priest sprinkles holy water on a cat during a blessing of the animals ceremony honoring St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, in Panama City, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix
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Chile Blessing of the Animals
A girl carries her rabbit for a pet blessing ceremony at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel on the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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New York Blessing of the Animals
A member of the clergy blesses dogs as a man prays during a St. Francis Day and Blessing of the Earth service, to celebrate the 800th anniversary of St. Francis of Assisi, on St. Francis Day at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Gray
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Chile Blessing of the Animals 2026
A woman shows her mouse named Emily after attending the blessing of the animals ceremony at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel on the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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St Francis Blessing Of The Animals 2026
A woman holds her goose during the blessing of the animals ceremony outside San Francisco church on the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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Pet Blessing 2026 Panama
A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on a dog during a blessing of the animals service honoring St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, in Panama City, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix
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Animal Blessing 2026 Chile
A woman a her dog Palomo rest in front an effigy of St. Francis of Assisi after participating in the blessing of animals ceremony at San Francisco church in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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Panama Animal Blessing 2026
A Cathlic priest sprinkles holy water on a police dog during a blessing of the animals ceremony honoring St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, in Panama City, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix
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Feast Of St Francis 2026 Panama
A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on dogs during a blessing of the animals ceremony honoring St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, in Panama City, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix
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Feast Of St Francis 2026 Panama City
A woman holds her dog before an animal blessing Catholic ceremony in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, in Panama City, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix
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St Francis Feast Day 2026 Santiago, Chile
A woman carrying her dog lights a candle inside San Francisco church after the blessing animals ceremony on the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

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