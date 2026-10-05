In Photos: Worshippers Across The World Bring Pets For Blessings On St. Francis Day

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Cats, dogs and a rabbit joined worshippers at pet blessing ceremonies from Panama City and Santiago to New York on Sunday, as clergy honoured St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. A priest sprinkled holy water on a cat in Panama City, while a girl carried her rabbit to a basilica in Santiago and a man prayed as dogs received blessings in New York.
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