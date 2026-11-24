Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 204 off 53 balls with 28 sixes to power India A to a seven-wicket win over the UAE
After starting with two dot balls, the 15-year-old registered the fastest 100, 150, and 200 in List A cricket
Former India stars Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, and Mohammad Kaif hailed the teenager's knock on social media, calling him a "record breaker"
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a 53-ball 204 against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars on Tuesday, November 24, in Doha.
India A won the match by seven wickets as Sooryavanshi tumbled record after record during his innings. Sooryavanshi started his innings with two dot balls and then went on to hit three back-to-back sixes.
It was just the start of a magical show that saw him hit a total of 28 sixes, the most in an innings of professional cricket.
Social media went berserk after Sooryavanshi's knock. It took no time for former cricketers to pour praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan was amazed by Sooryavanshi. He took to Twitter to praise the 15-year-old.
"List A cricket ka fastest double hundred off just 52 balls! Vaibhav, 15 saal ki umar mein aisi innings khelna bahut badi baat hai. Kya kamaal ka talent hai! Bahut bahut badhai, champion!" tweeted Dhawan.
Irfan Pathan kept his praise short and tweeted, "This kid is special."
Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted, "204 off just 53 balls, 28 sixes. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not waiting for records to be broken, he is rewriting cricket history. A superstar in the making!" He later posted a video praising the youngster, terming him "Record Breaker."
Former India spinner R Ashwin was also taken aback by Sooryavanshi's innings. He also recalled Priyansh Arya's 181-run innings played earlier in the day and said, "WTH! Insane, this is. Earlier in the day Priyansh and now this wonder kid. Watching these guys bat is a humbling reminder of how much talent and ability this game continues to throw up."
Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted, "204 off just 53 balls, 28 sixes. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not waiting for records to be broken, he is rewriting cricket history. A superstar in the making!" He later posted a video praising the youngster, terming him "Record Breaker."
Praises came from Sri Lanka too. Sri Lanka's former captain Angelo Matthews sung the praises of Sooryavanshi.
Cricket administrator Rajeev Shukla called Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 28-ball hundred and 52-ball double hundred "a phenomenal display of skill, confidence, and fearless batting."