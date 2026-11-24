Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 204 off 53 balls with 28 sixes and seven fours in Doha
He set the new List A world records for the fastest 100 (28 balls), 150 (40 balls), and 200 (52 balls)
India A chased down UAE's 249/8 in 14.2 overs (254/3) to win by seven wickets and reach the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semi-finals
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played one of the most historic knocks in cricket history, smashing 204 off 53 balls against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament on Tuesday, November 24.
Batting first, the UAE posted 249/8 before India A chased down the target in 14.2 overs, powered by Sooryavanshi's blistering innings laced with 28 sixes and seven fours. India A won the match by seven wickets to qualify for the semi-finals, though Sooryavanshi naturally stole the limelight with his record-breaking blitz.
Social media erupted with memes and praise for the teenage prodigy. One user termed his batting "illegal," while another shared a meme with the caption, "Super Baby? Nah, Superhuman!", paired with an image of a laser-beaming baby held by a large man, referencing the series The Boys.
One user remarked that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was treating international-level bowlers as if he were playing gully cricket, joking that the teenager had switched to EA Sports Cricket. He also quipped that the bowlers should be handed a gaming controller rather than a cricket ball.
A section of the internet also flooded timelines with funny memes. One user shared a clip from the film Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii, in which a young batter finds a magic bat that helps him smash towering sixes, comparing Sooryavanshi's hitting to the fictional character.
Another user posted an AI-generated video of a cat firing a gun in the middle of the road with the caption, "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi today."
Meanwhile, a third user urged the BCCI to fast-track Sooryavanshi into India's senior setup across all formats, writing, "Please make him a three-format player without wasting any time."