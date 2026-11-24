Harpreet Singh Bhatia smashed his seventh List A century against India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026
The 35-year-old previously served as India's U19 vice-captain and played alongside KL Rahul
After years in Indian domestic cricket and IPL, Bhatia began his international career with the UAE in 2026
Harpreet Singh Bhatia once wore the India Under-19 jersey and was counted among the country's promising young batters. He even served as the team's vice-captain before going on to spend more than a decade in Indian domestic cricket.
However, a senior India call-up never came. At 35, Bhatia is now representing the UAE, and on Tuesday, he gave Indian cricket fans a reminder of the talent they had seen years ago. Facing India A in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, the left-hander struck a brilliant century, turning what could have been just another group-stage fixture into a memorable chapter of his career.
A Promising Beginning: India's U19 Vice-Captain and a Future That Looked Bright
Bhatia's cricketing journey began with considerable promise. His performances in the 2008-09 Cooch Behar Trophy announced him as a batter to watch, as he scored 709 runs in seven matches. That remarkable season earned him India's Best Under-19 Cricketer of the Season award.
His progress continued on India's Under-19 tour of Australia in 2009. Serving as vice-captain, he scored 262 runs at an average of 52.40, strengthening his reputation as one of the country's promising young talents.
He subsequently represented India at the 2010 Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, sharing the dressing room with future international stars such as KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Bhatia scored 70 runs across three innings in the tournament.
For a young cricketer who had already experienced the Indian age-group setup, the dream of representing the senior national team would have seemed within reach. However, the transition from junior cricket to the senior level proved far more complicated.
Years of Domestic Cricket: The Runs Kept Coming, But the India Call Never Did
Bhatia made his first-class debut for Madhya Pradesh during the 2009-10 Ranji Trophy season. Over the years, he became a dependable presence in domestic cricket, later moving to Chhattisgarh in 2018.
His numbers reflected the consistency and experience he had built over more than a decade. He scored 629 runs in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season and followed it up with another 627 runs in 2018-19.
The batter also enjoyed an impressive Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign in 2022-23, accumulating 516 runs in seven innings, including two centuries.
Across 86 first-class matches, he scored 5,403 runs at an average of 45.40, with 16 centuries to his name. His List A career in India also featured six hundreds before the latest one against India A.
Despite those achievements, a senior India call-up remained elusive. It was a difficult reality for someone who had once been part of the country's Under-19 leadership group. But Bhatia continued to play, allowing his performances to speak for themselves.
Mistaken Identity in 2017: How an Incorrect Report Affected His IPL Auction
One of the most difficult moments in Bhatia's career came during the 2017 IPL auction. The Madhya Pradesh batter went unsold after being wrongly identified as former Mumbai spinner Harmeet Singh, who had been arrested for driving his car onto a platform at Mumbai's Andheri railway station.
Some news reports even used Bhatia's photograph, creating confusion among franchises. A team representative later revealed that they had considered signing him but changed their decision after seeing the incorrect reports. The incident was particularly unfortunate as Bhatia had scored 211 runs in four matches for Central Zone in the 2016-17 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
However, he eventually received an IPL opportunity when Royal Challengers Bengaluru signed him as an injury replacement for Sarfaraz Khan in April 2017.
IPL Experience: From Kolkata Knight Riders to Punjab Kings
Bhatia's career also included opportunities in the Indian Premier League. He made his IPL debut with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2010 before featuring for Pune Warriors India.
In 2017, Royal Challengers Bengaluru signed him as an injury replacement for Sarfaraz Khan, although he did not get an opportunity to play.
His IPL journey eventually brought him back into the spotlight with Punjab Kings. He represented the franchise in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, making nine appearances across his IPL career and scoring 123 runs.
While those numbers may not tell the story of a long IPL career, the experience of sharing dressing rooms with some of the biggest names in the game added another chapter to his journey.
A New Beginning in 2026: Harpreet Singh Bhatia Finds an International Home With UAE
After spending more than a decade in India's domestic circuit, Bhatia's career took a significant turn in 2026. Following his naturalisation and acquisition of UAE citizenship, he became eligible to represent the Emirates internationally.
He made his T20I debut against Nepal in April 2026, followed by his ODI debut later that month. At an age when many cricketers begin considering the final stages of their careers, Bhatia was preparing for an entirely new challenge.
It was an opportunity to extend his cricketing journey and finally experience international cricket. The move also meant that he would represent a country other than the one where he had grown up and developed as a cricketer.
Harpreet's Century Against India A: A Moment Years in the Making
The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 presented Bhatia with a particularly emotional assignment: facing India A in Doha.
His tournament had not started particularly well, with scores of 7 against Pakistan A and 32 against Nepal. However, against India A, he showed exactly why he had remained a respected name in domestic cricket.
Walking in at No. 3, Bhatia took responsibility after UAE lost early wickets. Rather than rushing into attacking shots, he relied on his experience, rotated the strike and built crucial partnerships with Muhammad Shahdad and Ethan D'Souza.
His century came in the 40th over, when he sent a slower delivery from Harshit Rana soaring over the boundary. It was his seventh List A century, and he reached the milestone in 120 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes at that stage of his innings.
He continued batting beyond the hundred, reaching 117 off 137 deliveries by the 44th over, as UAE recovered from early setbacks.
The celebration said plenty. Bhatia removed his helmet, raised his bat and took in the moment. For a player who once represented India's future at the Under-19 level, scoring a century against an India A side was a remarkable full-circle moment.
There was no senior India cap at the end of his domestic journey, but there was still an international stage waiting for him. And on this occasion, Bhatia made sure the cricketing world noticed.