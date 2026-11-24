India A Vs UAE LIVE Score: Squads!
India A Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Tanush Kotian, Arshad Khan
United Arab Emirates Squad: Aryansh Sharma, Ansh Tandon, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Muhammad Shahdad, M Aftab Alam(w), Basil Hameed(c), Ethan DSouza, Noorullah Ayobi, Uddish Suri, Ibrar Ahmad, Muhammad Mohsin, Sohaib Khan, Omid Rahman, Zahid Ali, Ayaan Misbah, Awais Ali Shah
India A Vs UAE LIVE Score: Good Morning!
Greetings, we are back with another live blog, and this time, it's a classic India A vs UAE showdown. Both teams are ready to lock horns in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action, scores and updates from Doha.