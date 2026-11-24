India A Vs UAE Live Score: India A will look to bounce back from their defeat against Pakistan A when they take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their final Group B fixture of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Led by Tilak Varma, the Indian side will be aiming to secure a victory and strengthen its chances of reaching the semi-finals. UAE, meanwhile, will hope to finish their campaign on a positive note after suffering defeats in their opening two matches. Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Rinku Singh are among the key attractions.

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24 Nov 2026, 10:13:19 am IST India A Vs UAE LIVE Score: Squads! India A Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Tanush Kotian, Arshad Khan United Arab Emirates Squad: Aryansh Sharma, Ansh Tandon, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Muhammad Shahdad, M Aftab Alam(w), Basil Hameed(c), Ethan DSouza, Noorullah Ayobi, Uddish Suri, Ibrar Ahmad, Muhammad Mohsin, Sohaib Khan, Omid Rahman, Zahid Ali, Ayaan Misbah, Awais Ali Shah