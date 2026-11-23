Drishyam: The Conclusion makes its Netflix debut on November 27, 2026.
Ajay Devgn's thriller earns nearly ₹589.26 crore worldwide in theatres.
The film features Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj in key roles.
Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Drishyam: The Conclusion is set to make its digital debut after a successful theatrical run. The thriller, directed by Abhishek Pathak, earned nearly ₹589.26 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk estimates. Its Netflix premiere will give audiences the opportunity to revisit Vijay Salgaonkar's latest chapter, which became one of the biggest box-office successes in the franchise.
Drishyam: The Conclusion OTT Release Date And Platform
Netflix has confirmed that Drishyam: The Conclusion will begin streaming on its platform on November 27, 2026. The digital release comes nearly two months after the film arrived in cinemas on October 2. The film will initially be available in Hindi, while details about regional dubbed versions have not yet been announced.
Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Collection
The film collected approximately ₹589.26 crore worldwide after 50 days in theatres, according to Sacnilk estimates. Other trade figures put its worldwide earnings at around ₹594.89 crore. It became Bollywood's highest-grossing third instalment in a film franchise.
The film reportedly opened with ₹62 crore net in India and earned ₹245.50 crore during its first week. Its total India net collection reached ₹380.95 crore, while the India gross stood at ₹456.06 crore. Overseas markets contributed another ₹133.20 crore. Made on a reported budget of ₹110 crore, the film's theatrical performance strengthened the Hindi franchise's box-office standing.
What Outlook India Said About Drishyam: The Conclusion
Outlook India rated the film 2.5/5, praising Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat's performances, its twists and moments of humour. However, the review criticised the thin treatment of the family dynamics and writing that relies on convenient plot developments. It also noted that the resolution stretches longer than necessary.
Cast And Crew Of Drishyam: The Conclusion
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the thriller features Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar and Tabu as Meera Deshmukh. Jaideep Ahlawat plays SP Rajeev Singh Tomar, while Prakash Raj appears as Public Prosecutor Indrajith Shetty. The supporting cast includes Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Saurabh Shukla and Kamlesh Sawant.
The film is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Ajit Andhare and Alok Jain under Panorama Studios and Star Studio18. Its screenplay and dialogues are written by Aamil Keeyan Khan, Abhishek Pathak and Parveez Shaikh, based on characters created by Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph.