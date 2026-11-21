1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath bid farewell to his mother, Savitri Devi, who died aged 91 on Friday, November 20, at their ancestral home in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district. On Saturday, the CM carried her mortal remains on his shoulder during her last rites in their ancestral village of Panchur. Visibly emotional, Adityanath paid his last respects as family members and others gathered to bid Savitri Devi farewell.
Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.