In Pictures|Yogi Adityanath Carries Mother’s Mortal Remains During Last Rites

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 21 November 2026 12:46 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath bid farewell to his mother, Savitri Devi, who died aged 91 on Friday, November 20, at their ancestral home in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district. On Saturday, the CM carried her mortal remains on his shoulder during her last rites in their ancestral village of Panchur. Visibly emotional, Adityanath paid his last respects as family members and others gathered to bid Savitri Devi farewell.