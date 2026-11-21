Speaking to ABP News, Salman Khan confessed that scheduling his long-postponed project for December 4 happened entirely without his awareness of Shraddha Kapoor’s theatrical calendar. Had he been aware that her movie was slated to premiere on that exact date, he would have deliberately opted for different window to prevent a box-office clash. Addressing the unintentional overlap, the superstar stated, "So when we announced the 4th (of December), I did not know that Shraddha was coming out on the 4th of December. I feel really, really bad about it. If I would've known, I would not have come out with Shraddha."