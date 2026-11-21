Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi releases on December 4.
Shraddha Kapoor's Lavani biopic, Eetha, also hits theatres on the same date.
Salman Khan apologised to Shraddha Kapoor over the unforeseen clash.
Salman Khan recently extended an apology to Shraddha Kapoor upon learning of an unintentional box-office clash between their forthcoming movies. Both actors have projects slated for theatrical debut on the exact same date, December 4. After several delays, Salman’s upcoming release, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, will arrive in cinemas alongside Shraddha’s film, Eetha. Unaware of her prior scheduling when announcing his own release date, the superstar reached out to express his regret over the simultaneous premieres, acknowledging the unexpected overlap between the two highly anticipated films hitting the big screen this winter.
Speaking to ABP News, Salman Khan confessed that scheduling his long-postponed project for December 4 happened entirely without his awareness of Shraddha Kapoor’s theatrical calendar. Had he been aware that her movie was slated to premiere on that exact date, he would have deliberately opted for different window to prevent a box-office clash. Addressing the unintentional overlap, the superstar stated, "So when we announced the 4th (of December), I did not know that Shraddha was coming out on the 4th of December. I feel really, really bad about it. If I would've known, I would not have come out with Shraddha."
Shraddha's Response To Salman's Apology
Recognizing the awkwardness of the situation, Salman took the initiative to contact his younger colleague directly to clear the air. Emphasizing his longstanding affection and familiarity with her since her youth, he recounted their phone conversation: "I spoke to her. I called her up. I mean, I've seen them grow up. I spoke to her and said, 'I'm really sorry, I didn't know.'"
According to the actor, Shraddha handled the unexpected scheduling conflict with remarkable warmth and professionalism, casting aside his remorse and welcoming the simultaneous releases. Recalling her reassuring words for those gathered, Salman shared, "'No, no, sir. There's enough space for both of our films to come'. I said, 'Very good, I'm happy',"
Rather than viewing her upcoming release as competition, Salman enthusiastically endorsed her project. He exhorted moviegoers to support it in theaters. He publicly championed her work by declaring, "I do think that everyone should go and see that film." Stepping into the role of an active promoter, he successfully rallied the crowd, prompting enthusiastic applause and cheers for Shraddha’s movie.
Maatrubhumi Synopsis
The CBFC synopsis calls Salman's movie, "an epic of courage on two fronts". The official description reads, "Maatrubhumi is an epic of courage on two fronts. Col. Sandeep risks everything defending his country, while his beloved wife holds the family together, shielding him from its struggles. He protects the nation; she gives him the strength to serve India. Two battles, one country, one haunting question: can war ever rest in peace?"
Eetha Cast, Crew
Jointly backed by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, the Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar, and Karishma Sharma production Eetha marks Utekar’s latest venture with Maddock following Luka Chuppi, Mimi, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Chhaava. The film stars Shraddha as legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.
Featuring a musical score by Ajay-Atul, the film’s ensemble roster includes Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nana Patekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Anant Joshi, Akshara Singh, and Ulka Gupta.