The CBFC has awarded a UA 16+ rating to Salman Khan's next war film, Maatrubhumi.
The CBFC synopsis calls the movie "an epic of courage on two fronts".
Apoorva Lakhia is the director of the film.
Salman Khan's next war drama, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, has cleared a major obstacle. Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi has finally got its censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and has been awarded a UA 16+ rating. CBFC's Mumbai regional office issued the certification on November 18, 2026, marking a major milestone for the movie's theatrical release.
According to the CBFC website, Salman Khan's upcoming movie Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has a 2 hours, 34 minutes and 12 seconds runtime. The movie is listed under the Hindi category, and Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited is the movie's producer and certification applicant.
The CBFC synopsis calls the movie "an epic of courage on two fronts". The official description reads, "Maatrubhumi is an epic of courage on two fronts. Col. Sandeep risks everything defending his country, while his beloved wife holds the family together, shielding him from its struggles. He protects the nation; she gives him the strength to serve India. Two battles, one country, one haunting question: can war ever rest in peace?"
How Salman Khan's movie was renamed from Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi
Salman's movie has seen a major transformation since the makers first announced the title as Battle of Galwan. The storyline was about the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the 2020 Galwan Valley. However, it was in March 2026 when the makers of the film announced the movie's new title, which was Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.
Social media reports suggested the title change came after Chinese state-backed media slammed the earlier title. The movie's subject was attracting attention because of the sensitive diplomatic relationship between India and China. Some speculated that Salman had to change the script to avoid conflict with China.
Salman had refuted these claims during the trailer launch of the film on November 6, 2026. Addressing the speculations he stated, "There was one narrative which was wrong. When the Censor Board and all the other agencies saw it, they didn’t think anything was wrong with the film. This film has come out without any cuts. So, thank you to all the ministries, the censor board."
More about Maatrubhumi
Apart from the title change and production-related obstacles, the contribution to the film has been delayed. Salman had earlier spoken about the heavy visual effects work involved in the film, apart from actor Chitrangda Singh's injury, which affected the film's schedule.
Maatrubhumi was set to release on November 20, 2026, but the date got pushed, and the makers are now targeting December 4, 2026, for the theatrical debut. The film has been directed by Apoorva Lakhia, with Salman and Chitrangda in pivotal roles.