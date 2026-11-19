New Zealand have ended Day 1 of the Wellington Test at 243/5
At one point, New Zealand were reeling at 70/5 after three early strikes from Jasprit Bumrah
A mix-up between Devdutt Padikkal and Rishabh Pant denied Prasidh Krishna a crucial wicket
India were desperately looking for a breakthrough as Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips piled up runs for the sixth-wicket partnership.
At one point, New Zealand were left reeling at 70/5. India were cruising, but everything changed with Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips holding up both ends. In no time, New Zealand crossed the 200-run mark without any further hiccups, leaving India frustrated.
Prasidh Krishna created an opportunity to dismiss centurion Henry Nicholls, but was left shocked when a mix-up between Rishabh Pant and Devdutt Padikkal cost India a wicket.
Krishna bowled a body-line, shoulder-length bouncer to Nicholls, who pulled the delivery, only to get a top edge. The ball ballooned in the air, with Rishabh Pant and Devdutt Padikkal coming underneath it. Padikkal was running in from backward square leg, but took a nanosecond pause, seeing Pant coming his way.
However, Padikkal went for the catch as Pant also took a pause, but couldn't get underneath it properly, eventually dropping it. Padikkal looked at Pant after the drop, while Prasidh Krishna covered his face in disbelief. Skipper Shubman Gill was fuming but didn't utter a single word.
Jasprit Bumrah took three early wickets, but an unbroken partnership of 173 runs helped New Zealand recover from the early jolts.