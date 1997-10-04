Rishabh Pant is an Indian international cricketer who plays for the Indian cricket team as a wicket-keeper batter. Having played all formats of the game, he is best known for his consistency to score runs in Test cricket. He plays for Delhi in domestic cricket and captains Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. He was the Vice Captain of the Indian U-19 team that was runner-up at the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He made his Twenty20 International debut for Idia in January 2017, his Test debut in August 2018, and his One Day International debut in October 2018. In January 2019, Pant was named the ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year at the 2018 ICC Awards. In February 2021, Pant was named the Men’s Player of the Month in the first edition of the ICC Player of the Month Awards. In June 2022, Pant was named as the Indian captain for the T20I against South Africa.

Pant made his first-class debut on 22nd October 2015 in the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy and his List A debut the next month in the 2015-16 Vijay Hazare Trophy. In February 2017, Pant was named captain for the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy. On 14th January 2018, in the 2017-18 Zonal T20 League match against Himachal Pradesh, Pant scored the second-fastest century in a Twenty20 match, scoring 100 from 32 balls.

Pant was purchased by the Delhi Daredevils ahead of the 2016 Indian Premier League. During the 2018 IP, Pant scored an unbeaten 128 from 63 balls against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, making it the then-highest individual score by an Indian cricketer in IPL history. In March 2021, he was named the captain of the Delhi Capitals for the 2021 Indian Premier League after the regular captain Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury and was ruled out. He was retained as Captain for the 2022 IPL season as well.

In January 2017, Pant was named in India’s Twenty20 International squad for their series against England. In February 2018, he was named in India’s T20I squad for the Nidahas Trophy. In July 2018, Pant was named in India’s Test squad for the series against England. The following month, he was named in India’s One Day International squad for their series against the West Indies.

In June 2019, Pant was called up to India’s squad at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Following the World Cup, the International Cricket Council named Pant as the rising star of the squad.

In September 2019, during the second Test against the West Indies, Pant became the fastest wicketkeeper for India to affect fifty dismissals in Test Cricket. In January 2021, during the fourth Test against Australia, Pant became the fastest wicketkeeper for India to reach 1000 runs in Test cricket.