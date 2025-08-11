Bihar Elections: Deputy CM Has Two Voter Cards, Claims Tejashwi; EC Issues Notice

"While Sinha's age is 57 years in one list and 60 years in another. Is this not fraud and an age scam? He must have filled two different forms in two different assembly constituencies. He deliberately got two votes registered in two different places. If he did not personally sign both forms, then did the Election Commission create two different votes for him in two different assembly constituencies based on forged signatures? Will he receive two different notices, or are these rules only for the opposition leaders?" Yadav alleged.