Bihar Elections: Deputy CM Has Two Voter Cards, Claims Tejashwi; EC Issues Notice

Amid the ongoing row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in poll-bound Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday alleged that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has two voter ID cards and sought action against him.
Taking cognisance of the allegation, the Election Commission issued a notice to Sinha for the same
What All Did Tejashwi Say?
Speaking to the reporters, Yadav on Sunday said, "Vijay Kumar Sinha is a voter from two different assembly constituencies in two different districts. His name is there in Lakhisarai assembly constituency in the same district, and also in Bankipur assembly constituency in Patna district.
"He has two different Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) cards. Surprisingly, it has happened after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission in Bihar. Who should be held responsible, either Sinha himself or the Election Commission? What action is being taken against Sinha? When will he (Sinha) resign from the post after the revelations?", Yadav asked.
Yadav further alleged that Sinha's EPIC ID number in the Lakhisarai assembly constituency is IAF3939337, and in the Bankipur assembly constituency in Patna district, his ID number is AFS0853341.
"While Sinha's age is 57 years in one list and 60 years in another. Is this not fraud and an age scam? He must have filled two different forms in two different assembly constituencies. He deliberately got two votes registered in two different places. If he did not personally sign both forms, then did the Election Commission create two different votes for him in two different assembly constituencies based on forged signatures? Will he receive two different notices, or are these rules only for the opposition leaders?" Yadav alleged.
Commenting on the EC asking him to respond to allegations that he holds two EPIC numbers, the RJD leader said, "I have replied to the EC, why should I need to give an explanation for this? He accused the EC of attempting to pin on him a mistake committed by its own officials." Recently, the EC had asked Yadav to respond to allegations that he holds two EPIC numbers.
What Did The Deputy CM Say?
Reacting to Yadav's allegations, Sinha told reporters on Sunday, "Earlier, names of mine and my family members were listed in the Bankipur assembly seat. In April 2024, I applied to add my name from Lakhisarai. I also filled out a form to remove my and my family members' names from Bankipur. I have evidence. For some reason, my name was not removed from Bankipur, and it appeared in the draft electoral roll. I called the Booth Level Officer and submitted a written application, and took a receipt seeking deletion of my name from Bankpur. I have both documents."
"I vote from only one place. Last time, too, I voted from only one place. The prince of Jungle-Raj (Tejashwi) is simply trying to mislead people by giving wrong facts. The entire Bihar knows that he (Tejashwi) plays the game of tarnishing the image of others. He should apologise for making false allegations against me," Sinha said.
"Whose lapse is it if two EPIC numbers were issued to me? Galti khud karen aur explanation hamse mangege? (They make the mistake themselves and are seeking an explanation from me)."
Tejashwi Claims His Name Missing In Electoral Roll
Earlier, Tejashwi claimed that his name was missing in the draft electoral rolls published by the Election Commission as part of SIR in Bihar. However, the claim was refuted by Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary.
At a press conference, the former Deputy CM connected his phone to a large screen and tried to search his own EPIC number, which threw up the result 'no records found'.
“Now look! I am myself not registered as a voter. This disqualifies me from contesting elections. Perhaps, I cease to be treated as a citizen and stand deprived of the right to live in this house", Yadav told reporters.
Firmly refuting the claim, Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary shared a purported screenshot of the draft electoral rolls in which Yadav’s details, along with a photograph, could be seen.