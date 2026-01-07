Saudi Coalition Launches Limited Strikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

The limited strikes come amid a fragile, UN-mediated truce that has largely held since late 2022 but has been repeatedly tested by cross-border incidents. Analysts note that the coalition now primarily Saudi Arabia and the UAE with reduced ground involvement has shifted to a strategy of calibrated retaliation rather than the large-scale campaigns of 2015–2019. The operation also follows heightened regional tensions after Iran-backed Houthis resumed attacks on Red Sea shipping in support of Gaza.