Balen of Kathmandu has selected Jhapa-5 as his constituency for the election on March 5. Oli, who has previously won the seat six times, will face a formidable opponent.



In order to start an election wave in Nepal's southern plains, Thapa, who is originally from Kathmandu, has also selected Dhanusha-4 in Madhes Province.



Oli has been restricted to his own constituency during the election campaign in order to secure his position due to Balen's increasing popularity in Jhapa-5, rather than travelling to other seats across the nation to support other party candidates.



During his election campaign, Nepali Congressman Gagan Thapa performed well across the nation, particularly in the areas of southern Nepal.