Nepal Votes in First Election After Gen Z-Led Protests Toppled Oli Government

Over 18.9 million voters to decide Nepal’s political future amid rising youth-driven demand for change.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Nepal Genz protester Nepal Gen Z protests
Violent Day: A protester shouts slogans after burning down a police station in Kathmandu | Photograph: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • More than 18.9 million voters will elect the 275-member House of Representatives, with voting from 7 am to 5 pm.

  • The election follows Gen Z-led protests in 2025 that forced PM K P Sharma Oli to step down and led to the dissolution of parliament.

  • Emerging leaders like Balendra Shah and Gagan Thapa are challenging traditional forces led by K P Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Tens of thousands of Nepalese will vote on Thursday in crucial general elections, the first since a violent Gen Z-led protest toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led government last year.

The 275-member House of Representatives will be chosen by more than 18.9 million eligible Nepalese from 3,406 candidates running for 165 seats through direct voting and 3,135 candidates running for 110 seats through proportional voting.

On Thursday, the voting will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. As soon as the ballot boxes are gathered, the counting will begin.

He said foolproof security arrangements have been made with the deployment of more than 300,000 security personnel under an integrated security plan in coordination with the Nepal Army.

Bhandari expressed confidence that voters would exercise their franchise in large numbers.

“This time the voting percentage will increase, and the percentage of invalid ballot papers will also decline due to improved voter education launched by the commission,” he said.

He also sought cooperation from all sides to conduct the election successfully.

A man casts his vote during the general election in Kathmandu, Nepal. - File photo; Representative image
Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

BY Outlook News Desk

He stated that vote boxes will be transported to district offices by helicopters in a number of locations.

According to Bhandari, the results under the first-past-the-post or direct voting systems should be known within a day of the counting starting.

Prime Minister Oli, chair of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist)—CPN-UML—who was leading a coalition government with the support of the Nepali Congress and nearly two-thirds majority support, was overthrown by the Gen Z youth during their two days of intensified protests on September 8 and 9.

Related Content
Polarising in its Favour: Jamaat-e-Islami leader Shafiqur Rahman (centre) at an election rally in Dhaka on February 9, 2026 - | Photo: AP
After Gen-Z Uprisings, Bangladesh & Nepal Take Contrasting Trajectories To Democracy
Priyanka Chopra Mourns Demise of Co-Star Sunil Thapa - IMDb
Priyanka Chopra Mourns Demise Of Mary Kom Co-Star Sunil Thapa: 'You Kept Me Together When I Lost My Dad'
Veteran actor Sunil Thapa dies - X
Veteran Nepali Actor Sunil Thapa, Known For Mary Kom, Passes Away At 68
A group of people at a funeral ceremony at Pasupati after the Gen-Z protests in Nepal - | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Nepal Polls: Youth vs Old Guard as PM Faces Emerge
Related Content

On September 12, President Ramchandra Paudel dismissed the House of Representatives following Oli's removal and named Sushila Karki as the interim prime minister.

Anti-corruption, good governance, ending nepotism, generational shift in political leadership, etc. are the main concerns brought up by Generation Z.

The hardliner force is now the CPN-UML, led by Oli. The Prachanda-led NCP has not transferred party leadership to the younger generation, although claiming to have addressed the concerns expressed by Generation Z.

Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP), led by its chair Ravi Lamichhane and senior leader Balendra Shah, and the reformed Nepali Congress, led by Gagan Thapa, are voicing the issues raised by the Gen Z, while CPN-UML and Nepali Communist Party, led by ‘Prachanda’, are known as the traditional forces.

Ujyalo Nepal Party, led by Kulman Ghising, and Shram Shakti Party, led by former Dharan Mayor Harka Sampang, are also emerging forces but enjoy support in limited pockets only.

“Nepal's politics is sharply divided between those who want change and those who want to maintain the status quo, those who support the concerns raised by the Gen Z youths and the traditional political forces that do not prefer change,” said a leader from the Gen Z group.

RSP has projected former Kathmandu Mayor Balen, 35, as its prime ministerial candidate, while Nepali Congress has projected 49-year-old Thapa for the top post. CPN-UML has projected Oli, 75, as its PM face.

“People are tired of the traditional political forces due to rampant corruption, nepotism and lack of accountability, so this time they are likely to express their dissatisfaction towards the traditional big parties. and the emerging new political parties are becoming attractive and catchy to them,” said Charan Prasai, human rights activist and political analyst.

Balen of Kathmandu has selected Jhapa-5 as his constituency for the election on March 5. Oli, who has previously won the seat six times, will face a formidable opponent.

In order to start an election wave in Nepal's southern plains, Thapa, who is originally from Kathmandu, has also selected Dhanusha-4 in Madhes Province.

Oli has been restricted to his own constituency during the election campaign in order to secure his position due to Balen's increasing popularity in Jhapa-5, rather than travelling to other seats across the nation to support other party candidates.

During his election campaign, Nepali Congressman Gagan Thapa performed well across the nation, particularly in the areas of southern Nepal.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal appealed to all the voters to exercise their voting rights without worrying.

“The government has arranged foolproof security during the election, which will be conducted in a free, fair and fearless environment, thus I call upon voters to go for voting without any worry,” he said while talking to reporters.

Starting Wednesday, Nepal has declared a three-day holiday for the polls.

There are a total of 10,967 polling booths and 23,112 polling centres, the Election Commission data showed. As many as 65 political parties are taking part in the election. 

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SA Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century To Take Kiwis Into The Final

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Tournament Shatters Viewership Record, Becomes Most-Watched Edition In India

  3. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

  4. Pakistan Drop Bombshell After T20 World Cup Debacle As Babar Azam Excluded From Bangladesh's ODI Tour

  5. India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tense Three-Day Dubai Ordeal: 'I Hope It’s First And Last'

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

  5. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kolkata Airport Cancels 10 International Flights as West Asia Conflict Escalates

  2. Day In Pics: March 02, 2026

  3. J&K Police Lodge FIR Against Kashmir MP Ruhullah, Former Srinagar Mayor Mattu

  4. Equity Without History: The UGC Norm Proposals Through An Adivasi Lens

  5. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  4. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  5. Minab’s Small Coffins

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List