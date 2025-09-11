Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

Balendra Shah is a 35-year-old rapper turned politician who has gained massive popularity amid Nepal's Gen Z
After the protests turned deadly and led to the resignation of Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Shah's name has come up as the Nepalese youth's preferred candidate for PM.
He made his name writing politically-charged rap songs against corruption which have resonated with the country's disillusioned young people.
“How to become a country?” asked Balendra Shah in his popular song Balidan (sacrifice) in 2019, and six years later, it looks like he might have to answer this question.
Just three years ago, the popular Nepalese rapper was elected Mayor of Kathmandu in 2022. Cut to 2025, and amid Nepal’s Gen Z protests, which have seen both the country’s Parliament and Supreme Court burned down, and the consequential resignation of Nepal’s Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, Shah has gained massive support among the country’s youth.
Popularly known as 'Balen’, Shah is now being seen as a strong candidate for the new Nepalese Prime Minister.
Who is Balendra Shah?
Balendra Shah was born in Kathmandu in 1990 to a Newar Buddhist family of Maithil Madhesi origin. He earned a name for himself in Nepal’s hip-hop community with lyrics that addressed the country's corruption, poverty, and underdevelopment.
His songs appear to have resonated with a disillusioned generation, particularly "Balidan" (Sacrifice), which has over seven million views on YouTube.
Through lyrics such as, "All those who protect the country are fools. All leaders are thieves, looting the country and eating it up," Balendra used music to express his political views.
After earning an MTech in Structural Engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University in Karnataka, Shah leveraged his education during the 2022 mayoral campaign, combining technical expertise with his established public persona.
He positioned himself as capable and independent, blending professional expertise with his public image and distancing himself from party hierarchies.
From Rapping to Politics
During his campaign, he stood out by wearing a black blazer, pants, square sunglasses, and a Nepalese flag draped over his shoulders.
His popularity increased following accusations of disrespect for the flag, indicating that young people seek leaders who challenge norms while maintaining integrity.
In 2022, Balen refused to join Nepal's ruling political parties and ran as an independent candidate for Mayor of Kathmandu. He secured a victory with more than 61,000 votes.
Despite being a newcomer in his early 30s, he beat established political families in a landslide, signalling a generational shift in Nepalese politics.
Balen’s unconventional political entry has won him support among diverse Nepalese groups and earned significant media coverage.
"There’s a diss culture in hip-hop," Shah has said in a New York Times article. "I used to diss politicians. Now, I am one."
He has also received international media coverage, including a profile in The New York Times titled, "From Rap Star to Engineer to Young Mayor Demolishing Swaths of Kathmandu."
He earned a spot in Time magazine's "Top 100 Personalities of 2023."
Gen- Z Support
Balen expressed support for the Gen Z-led protests sparked by the social media ban and the ongoing unrest.
He wrote on Facebook about valuing young protesters' opinions, but was unable to join due to the rally's age cap.
On Tuesday of that protest week, he stated in a Facebook post that demonstrators should avoid further property and human casualties, emphasising this message after the prime minister resigned.
"Please remain calm. The loss of national resources is our collective loss," Balen Shah wrote. "It is now necessary for all of us to show restraint. From here onwards, it is your generation that must lead the country."
He could not physically attend the protests in Nepal because the youth organisers had set an age limit for participation—the organisers only allowed people under 28-years-old.
In another Facebook post, he wrote, "The rally is a spontaneous Gen Z movement, for whom I may seem old. I want to understand their aspirations and objectives. Political parties, leaders, activists, lawmakers, and campaigners should not co-opt this rally for their interests." He added that he gave the youth his “full support.”
Toshima Karki, a 33-year-old doctor who was elected to a parliamentary seat as a member of this new wave, said, "Balen’s success has really influenced a lot of young people. It’s shown that change is possible, even against long-standing systems of power."
From overthrowing the Rana government in the 1950s to abolishing the monarchy and facing Maoist insurgents, Nepal has faced instability for decades. Balen Shah's story signals a welcome change for youth.