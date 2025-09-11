Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

Balendra Shah, once a rapper and now Kathmandu's independent mayor, has become a national symbol of change for Nepal's Gen Z protestors

Snehal Srivastava
Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Balen Shah, 35, might be Nepals next Prime Minister
Balen Shah, 35, might be Nepal's next Prime Minister Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Balendra Shah is a 35-year-old rapper turned politician who has gained massive popularity amid Nepal's Gen Z

  • After the protests turned deadly and led to the resignation of Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli,  Shah's name has come up as the Nepalese youth's preferred candidate for PM.

  • He made his name writing politically-charged rap songs against corruption which have resonated with the country's disillusioned young people.

“How to become a country?” asked Balendra Shah in his popular song Balidan (sacrifice) in 2019, and six years later, it looks like he might have to answer this question. 

Just three years ago, the popular Nepalese rapper was elected Mayor of Kathmandu in 2022. Cut to 2025, and amid Nepal’s Gen Z protests, which have seen both the country’s Parliament and Supreme Court burned down, and the consequential resignation of Nepal’s Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli,  Shah has gained massive support among the country’s youth. 

Popularly known as 'Balen’, Shah is now being seen as a strong candidate for the new Nepalese Prime Minister.

Who is Balendra Shah?

Balendra Shah was born in Kathmandu in 1990 to a Newar Buddhist family of Maithil Madhesi origin. He earned a name for himself in Nepal’s hip-hop community with lyrics that addressed the country's corruption, poverty, and underdevelopment.

Nepal's Parliament on fire| - - PTI
Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire

BY Vishad Onta

His songs appear to have resonated with a disillusioned generation, particularly "Balidan" (Sacrifice), which has over seven million views on YouTube.

Through lyrics such as, "All those who protect the country are fools. All leaders are thieves, looting the country and eating it up," Balendra used music to express his political views.

Related Content
Related Content

After earning an MTech in Structural Engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University in Karnataka, Shah leveraged his education during the 2022 mayoral campaign, combining technical expertise with his established public persona.

He positioned himself as capable and independent, blending professional expertise with his public image and distancing himself from party hierarchies.

From Rapping to Politics 

During his campaign, he stood out by wearing a black blazer, pants, square sunglasses, and a Nepalese flag draped over his shoulders.

His popularity increased following accusations of disrespect for the flag, indicating that young people seek leaders who challenge norms while maintaining integrity.

​In 2022, Balen refused to join Nepal's ruling political parties and ran as an independent candidate for Mayor of Kathmandu. He secured a victory with more than 61,000 votes.​

Despite being a newcomer in his early 30s, he beat established political families in a landslide, signalling a generational shift in Nepalese politics.

Balen’s unconventional political entry has won him support among diverse Nepalese groups and earned significant media coverage.

​"There’s a diss culture in hip-hop," Shah has said in a New York Times article. "I used to diss politicians. Now, I am one."​

He has also received international media coverage, including a profile in The New York Times titled, "From Rap Star to Engineer to Young Mayor Demolishing Swaths of Kathmandu."

He earned a spot in Time magazine's "Top 100 Personalities of 2023."​

Gen- Z Support

​Balen expressed support for the Gen Z-led protests sparked by the social media ban and the ongoing unrest.  

​He wrote on Facebook about valuing young protesters' opinions, but was unable to join due to the rally's age cap.

On Tuesday of that protest week, he stated in a Facebook post that demonstrators should avoid further property and human casualties, emphasising this message after the prime minister resigned.

​"Please remain calm. The loss of national resources is our collective loss," Balen Shah wrote. "It is now necessary for all of us to show restraint. From here onwards, it is your generation that must lead the country."

​He could not physically attend the protests in Nepal because the youth organisers had set an age limit for participation—the organisers only allowed people under 28-years-old.

A pro-monarchy protestor pelts stones at police personnel during a protest in Kathmandu, Nepal, on March 28, 2025. - Photo by Rojan Shrestha/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Amid Pro-Monarchy Protests, Nepal Sees an India Hand

BY Seema Guha

In another Facebook post, he wrote, "The rally is a spontaneous Gen Z movement, for whom I may seem old. I want to understand their aspirations and objectives. Political parties, leaders, activists, lawmakers, and campaigners should not co-opt this rally for their interests." He added that he gave the youth his “full support.”

Toshima Karki, a 33-year-old doctor who was elected to a parliamentary seat as a member of this new wave, said, "Balen’s success has really influenced a lot of young people. It’s shown that change is possible, even against long-standing systems of power."

​From overthrowing the Rana government in the 1950s to abolishing the monarchy and facing Maoist insurgents, Nepal has faced instability for decades. Balen Shah's story signals a welcome change for youth.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 2: IND Thrash UAE By Nine Wickets In Record-breaking Opener

  2. MS Dhoni Joins R Madhavan In The Chase Teaser, Sparks Buzz Over Bollywood Debut - Watch Video

  3. India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Withdraws Appeal After Bizarre Run Out

  4. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das’ Side Eye Strong Star Against Struggling Opponents

  5. IND Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Stats: India Fly Over Emirates In Massive Win - Record Check

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  3. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Voter Rights to Beedi: Bihar’s Political Discourse Takes A Sharp Turn

  2. The Missing Bench: The Stark Gender Divide That Plagues India’s Courtrooms

  3. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  4. PM Modi Visits Mandi’s Miracle— 11-Month-Old Baby Girl Who Is Sole Survivor Of Flood-hit Seraj family

  5. Delhi Court Orders TV News Anchor To Pay ₹10,000 In Defamation Case

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  2. Israel Targets Hamas leaders In Qatar; Blasts Rock Doha

  3. France Erupts In Violence: 200 Arrested As Protesters Clash With Police

  4. China Slams US Tariffs On India, Calls For Stronger Economic Cooperation With New Delhi

  5. Kathmandu in Flames as Protesters Torch Seat of Power in Revolt Against Corruption

Latest Stories

  1. Umar Khalid Moves SC After HC Denies Bail In Riots Conspiracy Case

  2. Who Is Gout Gout? 17-Year-Old Prodigy Drawing Usain Bolt Comparisons Ahead Of World Athletics Championships 2025

  3. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 13: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark Worldwide

  4. India At Women's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s Preview: Fixtures, Head To Head, Live Streaming Details

  5. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  6. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  7. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  8. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B