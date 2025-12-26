The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

Ethiopia, the second most populous country in Africa, has witnessed ongoing fights in its two most populated regions which has displaced millions. In a statement before the Parliament, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had said "the government has the capacity and the will necessary to conduct these elections", emphasising that it will be the "best organised" in Ethiopia's history. The country recuperating from the impact of civil wars, and armed conflict in Oromia. In 2019, as CFR highlights the political contrast of him negotiating the end to Ethiopia’s long-standing border dispute with Eritrea, (earning him the Nobel Peace Prize) and launching a war against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, his pattern of stifling dissent with anti-terrorism laws, and manipulating electoral rules in his favor has also been brought in the run-up for the upcoming elections which would be significant one for the continent.