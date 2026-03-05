Man City 2-2 Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Guardiola's Men Drop Points As Visitors Earn Crucial Draw

Antoine Semenyo and Rodri twice had City ahead at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, only for Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson to earn strugglers Forest a potentially crucial point

Manchester City twice surrendered the lead in a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest to lose ground on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

Antoine Semenyo and Rodri twice had City ahead at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, only for Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson to earn strugglers Forest a potentially crucial point.

Gibbs-White had fluffed a one-on-one straight at Gianluigi Donnarumma shortly before Semenyo expertly guided Rayan Cherki's centre home on the volley just after the half-hour mark.

Forest's talisman scored an audacious backheel from a swift counter to restore parity 11 minutes after the restart, only for Rodri to head in from Rayan Ait-Nouri's corner.

But the visitors fought back again with Elliot Anderson bending into the bottom-right corner from 25 yards, and Forest almost went in front when Ryan Yates wastefully headed wide from a corner.

City frantically sought a winner and had a couple of penalty calls against Erling Haaland, and Rodri waved away, before Semenyo put a free-kick onto the roof of the goal and Savinho had one blocked on the line by Murillo in a breathless finale.

The upshot is that City are now seven points behind leaders Arsenal, albeit with a game in hand, while Forest are outside the relegation zone only on goal difference after West Ham beat Fulham.

Data Debrief: Semenyo shines as City slip

It was a disappointing result for City, but the fact they have clawed their way back into the title race at all is in no short part down to Semenyo.

Since his City debut in January, only Viktor Gyokeres (10) has been involved in more goals in all competitions among Premier League players than Semenyo (seven goals, two assists), and Gyokeres is also the only player with more goals in that time (eight).

Moreover, he has been involved in five goals in his first seven Premier League appearances for City (four goals, one assist), with Emmanuel Adebayor the only African player to have been involved in more goals across their first seven appearances for the club in the competition (six).

Gibbs-White continues to be crucial for Forest. He scored his 25th Premier League goal for the club, overtaking Bryan Roy (24), and now only Chris Wood (37) is ahead of him with more goals for the Tricky Trees in the competition.

