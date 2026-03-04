NBA Wrap: Cavaliers Avenge Recent Loss To Pistons; Hornets Ease Past Mavericks

Summary of this article
Jaylon Tyson scored 22 points, James Harden added 18 and the Cleveland Cavaliers avenged a recent loss in Detroit by beating the East-leading Pistons 113-109 on Tuesday night despite playing without injured star Donovan Mitchell.
Evan Mobley also had 18 points and Dennis Schroder 15 for the Cavs, who split their four regular-season games with Detroit.
Mitchell sat out his fourth straight game with a nagging groin strain. Coach Kenny Atkinson said the seven-time All-Star is “trending better” but doesn't know when he'll be back to build chemistry for the postseason with Harden, who was acquired at the trade deadline.
Jalen Duren tallied 24 points and 14 rebounds and Tobias Harris scored 19 points – all after halftime – for the Pistons, who had their road winning streak stopped at six games. Cade Cunningham dished out 14 assists but scored only 10 on 4-of-16 shooting for Detroit.
The Pistons cut an 11-point deficit to one in the fourth, but Sam Merrill hit a big 3-pointer to help the Cavs hang on.
Following the Cavs' overtime loss at Detroit last week, an unnamed Cleveland player chirped the Pistons “are not in our class."
Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who was fired by the Cavs in 2024, dismissed the bravado before Tuesday's game.
“If you mean it,” he said, “you don't say it anonymously.”
Edwards keeps Timberwolves hot
Anthony Edwards scored 41 points and the surging Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a sluggish first half to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-110.
The Timberwolves, who moved into fourth in the Western Conference over the weekend, have won four in a row and seven of eight.
Julius Randle added 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolves and Ayo Dosunmu contributed 14 points off the bench.
Jaylen Wells led Memphis with 19 points and Cedric Coward added 15. Memphis went on a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to four points in the final minute but couldn't complete the rally.
Edwards, fresh off being named Western Conference Player of the Week, took over in the fourth quarter. He scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers, as the Wolves pulled away. It was his ninth 40-point game of the season, and fans serenaded him with “MVP!” chants in the final minute.
Surging Hornets roll past Mavericks
Brandon Miller scored 17 points and the streaking Charlotte Hornets reached .500 with a 117-90 rout of the Dallas Mavericks.
LaMelo Ball added 15 points and nine assists to help the Hornets (31-31), who have won five straight to get back to .500 for the first time since October 28 when they were 2-2.
Brandon Williams had 18 points for the sputtering Mavericks, who have lost 14 of 16.
Charlotte, playing on the first night of a back-to-back, got tremendous production from its bench, with the backups shooting 12 of 21 from 3-point range. Grant Williams made four 3s, Josh Green and Sion James had three each and Pat Connaughton two.
Charlotte was whistled for a season-high 31 fouls and Dallas went to the free throw line 42 times, making 31. However, the Mavericks made only 3 of 22 shots from beyond the 3-point arc and could never get on track offensively in the second half making just 11 field goals.