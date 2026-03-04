NBA Wrap: Cavaliers Avenge Recent Loss To Pistons; Hornets Ease Past Mavericks

Keon Ellis #14 of the Cleveland Cavaliers brings the ball up court around Caris LeVert #8 of the Detroit Pistons d3q at Rocket Arena on March 03, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Pistons 113-109.

Keon Ellis #14 of the Cleveland Cavaliers brings the ball up court around Caris LeVert #8 of the Detroit Pistons d3q at Rocket Arena on March 03, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Pistons 113-109.