Detroit Vs New York, NBA: 2-Way Daniss Jenkins Inspires Pistons To Commanding 118-80 Win Over Knicks

In a clash of the Eastern Conference's top two teams, the Detroit Pistons humbled visiting New York Knicks 118-80 on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena, with the two-way player Daniss Jenkins scoring 18 points in his last game. It was the 24-year-old guard's 50th game and 42nd of the season, meaning he is no longer eligible for NBA games under his two-way contract. Now, the Pistons must convert his deal to a full NBA contract to keep him. The win extended Detroit's regular-season winning streak against New York to five and ended the Knicks' winning run at eight games. For the Pitons, Isaiah Stewart and ⁠Tobias Harris contributed with 15 points apiece, while Mikal Bridges was the Knicks' leading scorer ​with 19. Both teams will be on the road for their next assignments: the Knicks face the Boston Celtics on Sunday, and the Pistons at Charlotte for a clash with the Hornets the following day.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, right, argues with official Tony Brothers, front left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks NBA basketball game-Paul Reed
Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) drives against New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti (55) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks NBA basketball game-Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons guard Kevin Huerter, right, drives to the basket past New York Knicks forward Pacome Dadiet (4) and guard Tyler Kolek (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks NBA basketball game-Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart, top left, goes to the basket against New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti, bottom left, and guard Kevin McCullar Jr., right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks NBA basketball game-Daniss Jenkins
Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) celebrates after scoring against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks NBA basketball game-Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) passes the ball against New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) and guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks NBA basketball game-Daniss Jenkins
Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) drives against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks NBA basketball game-Paul Reed
Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed, left, lays up a shot against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks NBA basketball game-Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives against Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks NBA basketball game-McCullar Jr
New York Knicks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (9) passes the ball after getting control of it against Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
