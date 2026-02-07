Detroit Vs New York, NBA: 2-Way Daniss Jenkins Inspires Pistons To Commanding 118-80 Win Over Knicks
In a clash of the Eastern Conference's top two teams, the Detroit Pistons humbled visiting New York Knicks 118-80 on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena, with the two-way player Daniss Jenkins scoring 18 points in his last game. It was the 24-year-old guard's 50th game and 42nd of the season, meaning he is no longer eligible for NBA games under his two-way contract. Now, the Pistons must convert his deal to a full NBA contract to keep him. The win extended Detroit's regular-season winning streak against New York to five and ended the Knicks' winning run at eight games. For the Pitons, Isaiah Stewart and Tobias Harris contributed with 15 points apiece, while Mikal Bridges was the Knicks' leading scorer with 19. Both teams will be on the road for their next assignments: the Knicks face the Boston Celtics on Sunday, and the Pistons at Charlotte for a clash with the Hornets the following day.
