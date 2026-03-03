Korea DPR 3-0 Uzbekistan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Myong Yu-Jong’s Hat-Trick Prevails Koreans In Sydney
Korea DPR delivered a clinical performance in Sydney to defeat Uzbekistan in their long-awaited return to the AFC Women's Asian Cup. The 3-time champions showed no signs of rust as they overwhelmed the Central Asians with their signature high-pressing style and rapid transitions. Korean number 7 Myong Yu-Jong netted a hat-trick, with the goals coming in the 6th, 24th and 41st minutes to batter the struggling Uzbeks. The victory put Korea on top of Group B, signaling their intent to reclaim the title they last contested in 2010. See the best photos from the match.
