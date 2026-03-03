India Vs England Semi-Final Uncertainties: What Happens If IND V ENG T20 World Cup Knockout Match Gets Abandoned?

Summary of this article
India and England will face each other for third consecutive time in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup
There is a reserve day for both the semi-finals of theT20 World Cup 2026
If the match doesn't take place on both the days, England will move into the final on account of more points in the Super Weights
It's India vs England semi-final, again. The two-time champions face off for a place in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Mumbai semi-final marks the culmination of a knock-out trilogy: a third consecutive meeting in the last four, having already faced off in the semis of the 2022 and 2024 editions.
Expect a humdinger of a clash, as legendary Sunil Gavaskar predicted, when these two heavyweights meet inside the cauldron that is Wankhede Stadium.
"I think it's going to be another cracker of a game, just like this sort of quarter-final against the West Indies was, because both sides are very well matched," Gavaskar told Cricbuzz. "They have got batting. They have got bowling. They have got a middle order. They have got, you know, the finisher. Both teams have finishers. Both teams have variety in their bowling."
"Both teams also have got a fair bit of experience of T20 cricket. England have got a few players who have played in the IPL, so who are familiar with Indian conditions, who are familiar with the pressure of playing. It is going to be a humdinger of a game."
And the weather forecast for Mumbai on matchday is also cricket-friendly, except for high humidity. No precipitation is predicted, and the temperature is projected to be around 26°C by sunset at 6:45 PM. The match starts at 7:00 PM local time.
Having said that, this is only a forecast, and cricket, by the very nature of the game, is often a victim of the elements -- as witnessed during the Sri Lanka leg of the tournament.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals Playing Conditions
Besides, there will be an additional 90 minutes on the original matchday and 120 minutes on the reserve day, in case of a delayed start or interruptions, to ensure at least a five-over game is played, or work out.
Now, the serious question: What will happen if the match gets abandoned?
f any of the semi-finals, India vs England or South Africa vs New Zealand, is abandoned, the winners will be decided by the Super Eight points table.
For India and England, the latter would qualify for the final as they topped their Super Eight group with three wins. India, who lost their first Super Eight match to South Africa, finished second in Group 1.
If such a thing comes to pass in the second semi-final too, England will meet unbeaten South Africa in the Ahmedabad title clash on Sunday. New Zealand, for the record, snuck through the semis by virtue of superior net run rate over Pakistan.
When and where will the semi-final between India and England take place?
The semi-final between India and England will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
When did both the teams last played in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup history?
India and England last played in the semi-finals of the 2022 and 2024 T20 World Cups and this this will be their third consecutive meeting in this stage of the tournament.
What will happen if the India vs England semi-final gets abandoned?
If the match between India and England gets abandoned, then the latter will qualify for the final on account of higher rankings in table in the Super Eights stage.