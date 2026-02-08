Nepal Vs England Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ENG Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Nepal take on England in the Group C match 5 clash of T20 World Cup 2026
England won the toss and opted to bat first
Check playing XI and other details for the match
England and Nepal lock horns in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group C opener at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with the mighty English side looking to set the tone early in the competition.
England, boasting a deep batting lineup including the likes of Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and captain Harry Brook, come in as clear favourites after strong T20 form and a series sweep over Sri Lanka in recent weeks.
Nepal, making only their third appearance at the World Cup, won hearts and upset a few odds in qualifiers and will look to their experienced core – led by Rohit Paudel and the spin of Sandeep Lamichhane, to pull off a famous win. This clash pits world-class firepower against spirited underdogs in what promises to be a fascinating contest.
Nepal Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Nepal Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sher Malla
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (capt), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood
Nepal Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.
Nepal Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Karan KC, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Basir Ahamad, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Sher Malla
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett