Nepal Vs England Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: England have won the toss and opted to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Check Playing XIs for both teams

Deepak Joshi
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal Vs England Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ENG Batting First - Check Playing XIs
England's captain Harry Brook and Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel talk during the toss at the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Nepal in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Summary
  • Nepal take on England in the Group C match 5 clash of T20 World Cup 2026

  • England won the toss and opted to bat first

  • Check playing XI and other details for the match

England and Nepal lock horns in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group C opener at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with the mighty English side looking to set the tone early in the competition.

England, boasting a deep batting lineup including the likes of Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and captain Harry Brook, come in as clear favourites after strong T20 form and a series sweep over Sri Lanka in recent weeks.

Nepal, making only their third appearance at the World Cup, won hearts and upset a few odds in qualifiers and will look to their experienced core – led by Rohit Paudel and the spin of Sandeep Lamichhane, to pull off a famous win. This clash pits world-class firepower against spirited underdogs in what promises to be a fascinating contest.

Also Check: Nepal vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026

Nepal Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

England won the toss and opted to bat first.

Nepal Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sher Malla

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (capt), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

Nepal Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

Nepal Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Karan KC, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Basir Ahamad, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Sher Malla

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett

