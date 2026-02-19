England At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming

England qualified to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight
England's opponents in Group 2 of Super Eight are now confirmed
Check England's full schedule, opponents, date and venue below
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight stage is set to commence from February 21 as the group stage nears the end. All the eight qualifiers of the Super Eight has now been confirmed. A striking development has been 2021 winners Australia getting knocked out of the group and Zimbabwe qualifying from group B in their place.
England started their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in a sloppy manner. At one point, their qualification was in a crisis. But eventually, England sneaked over the finishing line in two close games and secured their place in the Super Eight. The two-time champions will now aim to make it to the semi-final.
England At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage
England faced Nepal in the first match of the Group B. They posted a total of 184/7 riding on the half-centuries of Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook. Defending it, Rohit Paudel. Dipendra Singh Airee and Lokesh Bam's cameos got England in trouble. With 10 to defend in the last over, Sam Curran's death bowling helped them get a 4-run victory.
England were handed their first defeat in the second match against West Indies. Sherfane Rutherford powered West Indies to a massive total of 196 on the board. Chasing it, despite Sam Curran's fight, England fell short.
Harry Brook's side managed to get over the line against Scotland in the third match. In a tricky chase, Tom Banton scored an unbeaten 63 and helped them register crucial three points on the board.
England faced a tough fight from Italy in their fourth match. Although Will Jacks powered them to a massive score of 202, England were worried when Ben Manenti and Grant Stewart smacked the ball to all parts of the ground. It was again Sam Curran along with Jamie Overton who came to their rescue, helping them scalp another win.
England At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Sunday, February 22
|Sri Lanka
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|3:00 PM
|Tuesday, February 24
|Pakistan
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|7:00 PM
|Friday, February 27
|New Zealand
|R. Premadasa Stadium
|7:00 PM
England At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Opponents
England are drafted in Group 2 according to the pre-seeding. They are in the same group as Pakistan from Group A, Sri Lanka from Group B and New Zealand from Group D.
England At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Venues
As England are drafted in Group 2, they will play all their matches at Sri Lanka. R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy will be the two venues where England will play their matches. They will play Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. England will play New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pre-Seeding
To ensure commercial and logistical clarity, the ICC used a pre-seeding system for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. This means that before the tournament even begins, the top eight teams are assigned fixed labels (like A1 for India or B1 for Australia) based on their world rankings. Even if a team like India finishes second in their group, they keep their "A1/X1" seeding for the Super Eight stage.
This is done to help fans to book tickets and broadcasters to plan schedules months in advance. If a seeded team fails to qualify, the underdog that takes their place simply inherits that seed's pre-assigned schedule and group.
The Super Eight is divided into two groups, and the slots are filled regardless of whether a team finishes 1st or 2nd in their initial group. India is drafted in Group 1 alongside two group champions and a group runner-up Zimbabwe, who got the B1 seeding due to Australia's elimination.
