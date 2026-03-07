India Vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Manisha Kalyan & Co Eye Big Scalp In JPN

India Vs Japan LIVE, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Manisha Kalyan, Blue Tigresses face an indomitable Japan on Saturday. Follow the live score and updates from the continental football match right here

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sanfida Nongrum
Sanfida Nongrum scores for India at the AFC Women's Asia Cup 2026. AIFF
Hello and welcome to today's football coverage of India facing the mighty Japan in a Group C encounter in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium. The Blue Tigresses suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss against Vietnam in their opening match on March 4. Nguyen Thi Van Su had given Vietnam the lead in the 30th minute, but Sanfida Nongrum marked her debut with a goal in the 52nd minute. This ended India’s painful 23-year wait to score in the tournament. The Blue Samurai go into this match as favourites but the Tigresses must believe if they can have any say in the game. Follow the live score and updates from the continental football match right here
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Japan Live Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Lineups 

India Vs Japan Live Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: What Happened In Last Match? 

India lost 1-2 against Vietnam after conceding a last-minute goal. They conceded a goal in the first half but came back strong in the second half by scoring the equaliser. But they couldn't hold on as Vietnam scalped the winner in the added time.

India Vs Japan Live Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Group C Points Table 

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Group C Points Table
AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Group C Points Table AFC

India Vs Japan Live Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Match Info

India Vs Japan Live Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: H2H

India and Japan have faced each other just once in women’s international football. That came during an Olympic Games qualifier in October 2023, where Japan thrashed India 7-0, with six goals coming in the second half.

India Vs Japan Live Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

The India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Predicted XIs – Will Abhishek Sharma Play IND Vs NZ Title Clash?

  2. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Sunday

  3. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To In IND Vs NZ Clash

  4. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  5. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Umpires Announced For Title Clash In Ahmedabad - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match?

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  5. Lakshya Sen: History-Chasing Indian Shuttler Thrashes China's Li Shifeng To Enter All England Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra cabinet clears draft anti-conversion bill; 60-day notice, registration proposed

  2. From Chennai to Kolkata, Will R. N. Ravi Again Spearhead  Centre’s Battles With States?

  3. Day In Pics: March 06, 2026

  4. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Abruptly, Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Political Pressure'

  5. Mamata Launches Indefinite Sit-In Against 'Voter Purge' In Kolkata

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  2. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US-Israel Attack On Iran And Lessons From The 12-Day War

  5. Iran Condemns US Attack On Warship Returning From India

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence