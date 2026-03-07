India Vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Manisha Kalyan & Co Eye Big Scalp In JPN

India Vs Japan Live Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Lineups
India Vs Japan Live Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: What Happened In Last Match?
India lost 1-2 against Vietnam after conceding a last-minute goal. They conceded a goal in the first half but came back strong in the second half by scoring the equaliser. But they couldn't hold on as Vietnam scalped the winner in the added time.
India Vs Japan Live Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Group C Points Table
India Vs Japan Live Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Match Info
India Vs Japan Live Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: H2H
India and Japan have faced each other just once in women’s international football. That came during an Olympic Games qualifier in October 2023, where Japan thrashed India 7-0, with six goals coming in the second half.
India Vs Japan Live Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
The India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website.