India Vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Manisha Kalyan & Co Eye Big Scalp In JPN

Sanfida Nongrum scores for India at the AFC Women's Asia Cup 2026. AIFF

Hello and welcome to today's football coverage of India facing the mighty Japan in a Group C encounter in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium. The Blue Tigresses suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss against Vietnam in their opening match on March 4. Nguyen Thi Van Su had given Vietnam the lead in the 30th minute, but Sanfida Nongrum marked her debut with a goal in the 52nd minute. This ended India’s painful 23-year wait to score in the tournament. The Blue Samurai go into this match as favourites but the Tigresses must believe if they can have any say in the game. Follow the live score and updates from the continental football match right here

LIVE UPDATES

7 Mar 2026, 03:53:41 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Lineups LINE UPS | 🇮🇳 India 🆚 Japan 🇯🇵



Blue Tigresses and Nadeshiko are ready to go blow for blow in Perth!



Watch Live 📺 https://t.co/w6uoMfdhYw#WAC2026 | #INDvJPN pic.twitter.com/1FjiSHVjaa — #WAC2026 (@afcasiancup) March 7, 2026

7 Mar 2026, 03:30:13 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: What Happened In Last Match? India lost 1-2 against Vietnam after conceding a last-minute goal. They conceded a goal in the first half but came back strong in the second half by scoring the equaliser. But they couldn't hold on as Vietnam scalped the winner in the added time.

7 Mar 2026, 03:04:20 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Group C Points Table AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Group C Points Table AFC

7 Mar 2026, 02:43:10 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Match Info 𝗔 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀. 🏯



🇮🇳🆚🇯🇵

🕟 16:30 IST

🏟️ Perth Rectangular Stadium

📺 @FanCode

🎫 https://t.co/rNzbgRaSJi#INDvJPN #WAC2026 #BlueTigresses #AsiaDream pic.twitter.com/qkb4EkeCYm — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) March 7, 2026

7 Mar 2026, 02:12:50 pm IST India Vs Japan Live Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: H2H India and Japan have faced each other just once in women’s international football. That came during an Olympic Games qualifier in October 2023, where Japan thrashed India 7-0, with six goals coming in the second half.