India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Predicted XIs – Will Abhishek Sharma Play IND Vs NZ Title Clash?

Defending champions India have the chance to become the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times when they face New Zealand in the 2026 final on Sunday, March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The Men in Blue enter the title clash as favourites, though a few batting concerns could still give the Black Caps an opportunity.
The Indian team has relied on its depth and match-winners throughout the tournament. Sanju Samson has played a key role at the top with back-to-back fifties, and in the India vs England semi final, the Men in Blue relied heavily on him to provide early momentum.
With Ishan Kishan offering power at the top and Jasprit Bumrah leading the bowling attack alongside Varun Chakravarthy, the side has the firepower to control games in all phases.
However, Abhishek Sharma’s form remains a concern. The left-hander has struggled to deliver the explosive starts expected of him, scoring 0, 0, 0, 15, 55, 10 and 9 in seven matches, just 89 runs at an average of 12.71.
Samson’s recent knocks have partly masked that issue, but the team management could consider bringing in Rinku Singh. That move would allow Ishan Kishan to open with Samson, while Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav slot in at No. 3 and No. 4.
New Zealand, meanwhile, rely on their trademark balance and discipline under captain Mitchell Santner. Explosive openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen set the tone, while Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra strengthen the middle order.
Several IND vs NZ key battles could decide the final, Bumrah against Allen in the powerplay, Varun Chakravarthy versus Phillips in the middle overs, and Samson facing Matt Henry’s seam threat. These IND vs NZ key battles may ultimately determine who lifts the trophy.
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Predicted Playing XIs
India Predicted XIs: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
New Zealand Predicted XIs: Tim Seifert (WK), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (C), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy
When is the India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final match?
The India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final will be played on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
What time is the India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final match?
The India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final will start at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, March 8, 2026.
Where to watch India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final match?
Watch the telecast on the Star Sports Network. For live streaming, one can catch it on JioHotstar app and website.