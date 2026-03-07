Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

Senior journalist and author Neerja Chowdhury says the development marks the culmination of a long-term strategy. “Bihar has been a dream project for the BJP for a long time. They planned for this, worked for this slowly, and alliances were the way to come up. They have also been very patient,” she told Outlook. .What surprised many observers, however, was not the transition itself but the speed with which it unfolded.“What has taken people by surprise is the timing and the haste with which it has happened,” Chowdhury said, referring to the sudden decision following Nitish Kumar’s move toward the Rajya Sabha. Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the state’s chief minister for the 10th time in November 2025.