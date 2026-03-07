Anti-Parivarvad, Yet Dynastic? Nitish Kumar And The Politics Of Family In Bihar

Nitish Kumar presented himself as one of strongest critics of dynastic rule. Yet his move to the Rajya Sabha and the emergence of his son Nishant Kumar in Bihar politics highlight the enduring power of political families in the state and across India.

Fozia Yasin
Fozia Yasin
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his son Nishant Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his son Nishant Kumar on Nishant's birth day at 1, Anne Marg on July 20, 2025 in Patna, India Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Nitish opposed dynastic politics, and now his son Nishant’s entry challenges that stance.

  • Bihar’s politics is dominated by political families, from RJD to other parties.

  • His exit from the CM post opens space for the BJP to lead Bihar’s government.

For nearly two decades, Bihar’s politics revolved around one man: Nitish Kumar. Now, that long chapter appears to be closing.

Few political leaders in India have built their public identity as around opposing dynastic politics. Nitish, who took oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister a record ten times, an extraordinary political longevity that made him the central figure in the state’s politics, consistently stressed the perils of parivarvad.

By stepping down from his post to join the Rajya Sabha, Nitish has paused his active role in Bihar politics, a move that simultaneously paves the way for the BJP to assert greater leadership in the state.

At the same time, the possibility that his son Nishant Kumar may enter public life has reopened a question long shadowing Indian democracy.

 Can a political system so deeply shaped by families ever escape dynastic succession?

Nitish Kumar Taking Oath - null
End Of An Era: The Nine And A Half Lives Of CM Nitish Kumar

BY Mohammad Ali

The Anti-Dynasty Leader

Throughout his career, Nitish built a reputation for focusing on governance, earning him the nickname “Sushasan Babu.” And as a leader navigating Bihar’s deeply factional and family-driven political landscape, he was also labelled “Paltu Ram” for his frequent shifts in political alliances, and his unpredictable approach to coalition politics. But his opposition to dynastic politics was not occasional rhetoric, but central to how he distinguished himself from rivals.

Related Content
JDU supporters put posters reading Tiger Zinda Hai featuring Bihar CM Nitish Kumar outside of JDU office on the eve of vote counting for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 on November 13, 2025 in Patna, India. - IMAGO / Hindustan Times
Nitish Kumar’s Surprise Move: Opposition Calls It A 'Hijacking'
Alleging that the BJP had “hijacked” Kumar, Yadav said the veteran leader’s move to the Upper House was part of the party’s strategy. - PTI; Representative image
Tejashwi Yadav Calls Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move A ‘Betrayal’ Of Bihar Mandate
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar receiving Prasad on his birthday by his son Nishant Kumar at his residence on March 1, 2026 in Patna, India. (Photo by Santosh Kumar Hindustan Times) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Turned 75. - IMAGO / Hindustan Times
Buzz In Bihar: Will Nitish Give Up CM Post And Get Rajya Sabha Nomination As Son Nishant Takes Centrestage In The State?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his son Nishant Kumar at his official residence, in Patna. - | Photo: PTI | Representative
Nitish Kumar’s Son to Take On Key Role in JD(U), Formal Announcement Soon
Related Content

In September 2017, responding to remarks by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a visit to Patna, he declared: “Personally, I am against dynastic politics. Congress has generated dynastic politics in India which has now slowly spread to other parties. To say that a person born into a political family has merit to rule is wrong.” He added a pointed personal assurance, “Neither my son nor anybody else from my family is in politics.”

The theme continued in later years. At a rally in Patna in 2024, marking the birth anniversary of socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, Nitish again criticised leaders who were “more focused on promoting their own family in politics.” “Taking inspiration from Karpoori ji, I also have never promoted my own family. Rather, I care about pushing others from the party.”

During the 2024 election season, he repeated the claim, contrasting his position with the family-centric structures of rival parties: “There is nobody from my family in politics. We work for everybody.”

For much of his career, Nitish appeared to live by that principle. His only son, Nishant, a software engineer, remained outside politics and largely out of public view, rarely appearing at political events.

Bihar’s Family  Politics

If Nitish stood apart in that respect, it was partly because Bihar’s politics has long been shaped by political families. The most prominent example is the family of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, whose political legacy passed first to his wife Rabri Devi and later to their sons, including Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav. But the phenomenon extends far beyond a single party.

Across Bihar’s political spectrum, surnames often carry electoral value. Parties regularly nominate relatives of established leaders, sons, daughters, spouses and nephews, creating a system where political capital can be inherited as much as it is built.

Cabinet compositions frequently reflect these networks. In the Bihar cabinet expanded in November 2025, roughly 10 to 12 of the 26 ministers were linked to political families, according to opposition estimates.

Historically too, dynastic continuity has remained a persistent feature of the state’s leadership. Of Bihar’s 23 chief ministers since independence, members of at least seven political families continue to hold influence in the state’s assembly.

In such a political ecosystem, the absence of a visible political heir for Nitish had long been unusual. 

Nishant’s Surprise Entry

That is why Nishant's entry into politics, even  if he assumes a significant role within government, appears to contradict the anti-dynastic stance Nitish articulated for years, and reflects the political realities of India’s party system.

Political scientist Ashwini Kumar of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences argues that Nishant’s entry into politics does not resemble traditional dynastic grooming. “Nitish is at the twilight of his career, and Nishant entering politics is not exactly a case of dynastic politics. He was never groomed to be a politician, unlike the family of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, where political succession has long been planned. Nishant’s entry is a genuine surprise. History doesn’t always unfold as expected.”

“One could say Nitish became a reluctant dynastic politician,” he says. “The emergence of Nishant is less a planned political project and more a quirk of how history unfolds.”

Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is being seen as the strongest contender because of his active role both in the party organisation and in the government - X.com
After Nitish Kumar, Speculation Rises Over Samrat Choudhary's Elevation As Bihar CM

BY Md Asghar Khan

BJP and the transition

The debate around Nitish’s political legacy also reflects a broader reality of Indian democracy.

Across the country, political parties, from national organisations to regional formations, have frequently produced leadership structures centred around families.

The Nehru-Gandhi family in the Congress, the Yadavs in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the Karunanidhi family in Tamil Nadu and the Abdullahs in Jammu and Kashmir illustrate how political authority can persist across generations.

Analysts say such continuity often reflects both organisational weakness within parties and the electoral value of familiar political identities.

“It was quite clear from the 2020 elections that the BJP would eventually lead politics in Bihar, but they still needed the JD(U) there,” says political analyst Manisha Priyam.

“There were times when there was a feeling that the Chief Minister’s post should have gone to them, but they needed the JD(U) legacy. Given the win in the election and the numbers they got, it was clear that the BJP would assert itself.”

“The way the BJP has managed the transition, handling the JD(U) base, its vote bank and the political assets of Nitish, has been careful. While the BJP asserting itself is not a surprise and the writing has long been on the wall, what some may find strange is the entry of Nishant.”

“For that one can only say: no comments,” she says. “Nitish has spent his entire career talking about parivarvad. But politicians rarely stick to their word unless it suits them. It is ultimately about political continuity as long as it suits them.”

The Legacy Question

Nitish’s long career was built on projecting himself as a reformist alternative to that model, a leader shaped by socialist politics who emphasised governance and institutional credibility over family networks.

His rise in the mid-2000s, after defeating Lalu’s long rule, was often framed as a break from the politics of personality and family. “We will have to see how Nitish’s legacy plays out and how the new JD(U) and BJP carry it forward. They will need to ensure there is no internal turmoil. In a way, it is like Krishna giving Arjuna the reins in the Mahabharata and saying, ‘This is your dharma now’.”  Even though Lalu is politically weakened, his family remains a potential force in the background, says Kumar.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Predicted XIs – Will Abhishek Sharma Play IND Vs NZ Title Clash?

  2. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Sunday

  3. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To In IND Vs NZ Clash

  4. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  5. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Umpires Announced For Title Clash In Ahmedabad - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match?

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  5. Lakshya Sen: History-Chasing Indian Shuttler Thrashes China's Li Shifeng To Enter All England Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra cabinet clears draft anti-conversion bill; 60-day notice, registration proposed

  2. From Chennai to Kolkata, Will R. N. Ravi Again Spearhead  Centre’s Battles With States?

  3. Day In Pics: March 06, 2026

  4. Mamata Launches Indefinite Sit-In Against 'Voter Purge' In Kolkata

  5. BJP Hails US Waiver on Russian Oil Purchases as Success of Modi’s 'Strategic Oil Diplomacy'

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  2. Iran Condemns US Attack On Warship Returning From India

  3. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  4. US-Israel Attack On Iran And Lessons From The 12-Day War

  5. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump Calls for 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence