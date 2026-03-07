Anti-Parivarvad, Yet Dynastic? Nitish Kumar And The Politics Of Family In Bihar

Summary of this article
Nitish opposed dynastic politics, and now his son Nishant’s entry challenges that stance.
Bihar’s politics is dominated by political families, from RJD to other parties.
His exit from the CM post opens space for the BJP to lead Bihar’s government.
For nearly two decades, Bihar’s politics revolved around one man: Nitish Kumar. Now, that long chapter appears to be closing.
Few political leaders in India have built their public identity as around opposing dynastic politics. Nitish, who took oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister a record ten times, an extraordinary political longevity that made him the central figure in the state’s politics, consistently stressed the perils of parivarvad.
By stepping down from his post to join the Rajya Sabha, Nitish has paused his active role in Bihar politics, a move that simultaneously paves the way for the BJP to assert greater leadership in the state.
At the same time, the possibility that his son Nishant Kumar may enter public life has reopened a question long shadowing Indian democracy.
Can a political system so deeply shaped by families ever escape dynastic succession?
The Anti-Dynasty Leader
Throughout his career, Nitish built a reputation for focusing on governance, earning him the nickname “Sushasan Babu.” And as a leader navigating Bihar’s deeply factional and family-driven political landscape, he was also labelled “Paltu Ram” for his frequent shifts in political alliances, and his unpredictable approach to coalition politics. But his opposition to dynastic politics was not occasional rhetoric, but central to how he distinguished himself from rivals.
In September 2017, responding to remarks by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a visit to Patna, he declared: “Personally, I am against dynastic politics. Congress has generated dynastic politics in India which has now slowly spread to other parties. To say that a person born into a political family has merit to rule is wrong.” He added a pointed personal assurance, “Neither my son nor anybody else from my family is in politics.”
The theme continued in later years. At a rally in Patna in 2024, marking the birth anniversary of socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, Nitish again criticised leaders who were “more focused on promoting their own family in politics.” “Taking inspiration from Karpoori ji, I also have never promoted my own family. Rather, I care about pushing others from the party.”
During the 2024 election season, he repeated the claim, contrasting his position with the family-centric structures of rival parties: “There is nobody from my family in politics. We work for everybody.”
For much of his career, Nitish appeared to live by that principle. His only son, Nishant, a software engineer, remained outside politics and largely out of public view, rarely appearing at political events.
Bihar’s Family Politics
If Nitish stood apart in that respect, it was partly because Bihar’s politics has long been shaped by political families. The most prominent example is the family of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, whose political legacy passed first to his wife Rabri Devi and later to their sons, including Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav. But the phenomenon extends far beyond a single party.
Across Bihar’s political spectrum, surnames often carry electoral value. Parties regularly nominate relatives of established leaders, sons, daughters, spouses and nephews, creating a system where political capital can be inherited as much as it is built.
Cabinet compositions frequently reflect these networks. In the Bihar cabinet expanded in November 2025, roughly 10 to 12 of the 26 ministers were linked to political families, according to opposition estimates.
Historically too, dynastic continuity has remained a persistent feature of the state’s leadership. Of Bihar’s 23 chief ministers since independence, members of at least seven political families continue to hold influence in the state’s assembly.
In such a political ecosystem, the absence of a visible political heir for Nitish had long been unusual.
Nishant’s Surprise Entry
That is why Nishant's entry into politics, even if he assumes a significant role within government, appears to contradict the anti-dynastic stance Nitish articulated for years, and reflects the political realities of India’s party system.
Political scientist Ashwini Kumar of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences argues that Nishant’s entry into politics does not resemble traditional dynastic grooming. “Nitish is at the twilight of his career, and Nishant entering politics is not exactly a case of dynastic politics. He was never groomed to be a politician, unlike the family of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, where political succession has long been planned. Nishant’s entry is a genuine surprise. History doesn’t always unfold as expected.”
“One could say Nitish became a reluctant dynastic politician,” he says. “The emergence of Nishant is less a planned political project and more a quirk of how history unfolds.”
BJP and the transition
The debate around Nitish’s political legacy also reflects a broader reality of Indian democracy.
Across the country, political parties, from national organisations to regional formations, have frequently produced leadership structures centred around families.
The Nehru-Gandhi family in the Congress, the Yadavs in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the Karunanidhi family in Tamil Nadu and the Abdullahs in Jammu and Kashmir illustrate how political authority can persist across generations.
Analysts say such continuity often reflects both organisational weakness within parties and the electoral value of familiar political identities.
“It was quite clear from the 2020 elections that the BJP would eventually lead politics in Bihar, but they still needed the JD(U) there,” says political analyst Manisha Priyam.
“There were times when there was a feeling that the Chief Minister’s post should have gone to them, but they needed the JD(U) legacy. Given the win in the election and the numbers they got, it was clear that the BJP would assert itself.”
“The way the BJP has managed the transition, handling the JD(U) base, its vote bank and the political assets of Nitish, has been careful. While the BJP asserting itself is not a surprise and the writing has long been on the wall, what some may find strange is the entry of Nishant.”
“For that one can only say: no comments,” she says. “Nitish has spent his entire career talking about parivarvad. But politicians rarely stick to their word unless it suits them. It is ultimately about political continuity as long as it suits them.”
The Legacy Question
Nitish’s long career was built on projecting himself as a reformist alternative to that model, a leader shaped by socialist politics who emphasised governance and institutional credibility over family networks.
His rise in the mid-2000s, after defeating Lalu’s long rule, was often framed as a break from the politics of personality and family. “We will have to see how Nitish’s legacy plays out and how the new JD(U) and BJP carry it forward. They will need to ensure there is no internal turmoil. In a way, it is like Krishna giving Arjuna the reins in the Mahabharata and saying, ‘This is your dharma now’.” Even though Lalu is politically weakened, his family remains a potential force in the background, says Kumar.