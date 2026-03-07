Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid, La Liga: RMA Snatch Late Victory Thanks To Federico Valverde

Real Madrid scored with a deflected shot in the 94th minute to win 2-1 at Celta Vigo on Friday and close the gap on La Liga leader Barcelona to one point. Madrid was seeking to avoid a run of three successive losses for the first time since 2018 and needed a massive dose of luck to secure all three points. It went ahead after 11 minutes when Aurélien Tchouaméni’s shot from just inside the penalty box left the Celta keeper flatfooted. Celta’s experienced striker Borja Iglesias equalized for the home side with his third goal in four games after 25 minutes, and strike partner Iago Aspas was unfortunate to see his shot come back off the post with two minutes remaining as both sides pushed for a winner.

La Liga: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
Celta's goalkeeper Ionut Radu clears a ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid in Vigo, Spain. | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
La Liga: Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde scores his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid in Vigo, Spain. | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
La Liga Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
Celta's Iago Aspas, left, vies for the ball with Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid in Vigo, Spain. | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
La Liga Soccer Match: Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger tries a shot during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid in Vigo, Spain. | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Spain Soccer La Liga: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, second left, vies for the ball with Celta's Borja Iglesias during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid in Vigo, Spain. | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Spain Soccer La Liga: Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
Celta Vigo and Real Madrid players play during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid in Vigo, Spain. | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
Celta's Borja Iglesias, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid in Vigo, Spain. | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
La Liga 2025-26: Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, center, kicks the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid in Vigo, Spain. | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid in Vigo, Spain. | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, vies for the ball with Celta's Carl Starfelt during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid in Vigo, Spain. | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
