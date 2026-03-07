Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match?

Summary of this article
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen is two matches away from creating history at the All England Open 2026 badminton as he faces Canada’s world No. 16 Victor Lai in the semi-finals on Saturday, March 7.
Sen comes into the semis on the back of a terrific performance in the quarter-final, ousting world No. 6 Li Shi Feng in straight games 21-13, 21-16 that lasted an hour at the Utilita Arena on Friday.
The win also served as a sweet revenge for Lakshya, who had lost to the same opponent at the quarterfinal stage of the 2025 edition. The victory also improved Lakshya's head-to-head record against Li Shi Feng to eight wins in 15 matches.
He had earlier stunned world No. 1 and defending champion Shi Yuqi in the opening round.
Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai, All England Open 2026: Streaming Details
When and where will Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai, semi-final clash at the All England Open 2026 take place?
The Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai semi-final clash at the All England Open 2026 will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 4:30pm IST.
Where to watch All England Open 2026 badminton live in India?
One can catch the live streaming of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2026 matches on the JioStar app and website. The All England Open badminton tournament will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
Who did Lakshya Sen beat in the first round clash at All England Open badminton?
Sen defeated world No. 1 and defending champion Shi Yuqi in the opening round.
What was Lakshya Sen's performance at the England Open badminton in 2024?
Lakshya, the top-ranked Indian badminton player had also made the semifinals in 2024.