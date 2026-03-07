Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match?

Lakshya Sen LIVE Streaming, Semi-final All England Open 2026: Check out the live streaming details and timing information of the Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Lakshya Sen, All England Open 2026 Badminton
India's Lakshya Sen plays a shot against China's Li Shi Feng during a men's singles quarterfinals match on day fourof the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham. Photo: David Davies/PA via AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Lakshya Sen takes on Victor Lai in the semis of the All England Open 2026 badminton

  • Sen ousted world No. 6 Li Shi Feng in straight games in QF

  • World no. 12 only Indian shuttler remaining in the fray

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen is two matches away from creating history at the All England Open 2026 badminton as he faces Canada’s world No. 16 Victor Lai in the semi-finals on Saturday, March 7.

Sen comes into the semis on the back of a terrific performance in the quarter-final, ousting world No. 6 Li Shi Feng in straight games 21-13, 21-16 that lasted an hour at the Utilita Arena on Friday.

The win also served as a sweet revenge for Lakshya, who had lost to the same opponent at the quarterfinal stage of the 2025 edition. The victory also improved Lakshya's head-to-head record against Li Shi Feng to eight wins in 15 matches.

He had earlier stunned world No. 1 and defending champion Shi Yuqi in the opening round.

Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai, All England Open 2026: Streaming Details

When and where will Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai, semi-final clash at the All England Open 2026 take place?

The Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai semi-final clash at the All England Open 2026 will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 4:30pm IST.

Related Content
Lakshya Sen reacts after beating Angus Ng Ka Long - X
Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Match?
India's Lakshya Sen during his men's singles match against China's Shi Yuqi on day one of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. - (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)
Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller
India's Lakshya Sen celebrates winning his men's singles match against China's Shi Yuqi on day one of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. - (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)
Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset
Lakshya Sen will be up against World No.1 Shi Yuqi in his opening match of All England Open 2026 in Birmingham on February 3, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch
Related Content

Where to watch All England Open 2026 badminton live in India?

One can catch the live streaming of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2026 matches on the JioStar app and website. The All England Open badminton tournament will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Q

Who did Lakshya Sen beat in the first round clash at All England Open badminton?

A

Sen defeated world No. 1 and defending champion Shi Yuqi in the opening round.

Q

What was Lakshya Sen's performance at the England Open badminton in 2024?

A

Lakshya, the top-ranked Indian badminton player had also made the semifinals in 2024.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Predicted XIs – Will Abhishek Sharma Play IND Vs NZ Title Clash?

  2. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Sunday

  3. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To In IND Vs NZ Clash

  4. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  5. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Umpires Announced For Title Clash In Ahmedabad - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match?

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  5. Lakshya Sen: History-Chasing Indian Shuttler Thrashes China's Li Shifeng To Enter All England Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra cabinet clears draft anti-conversion bill; 60-day notice, registration proposed

  2. From Chennai to Kolkata, Will R. N. Ravi Again Spearhead  Centre’s Battles With States?

  3. Day In Pics: March 06, 2026

  4. Mamata Launches Indefinite Sit-In Against 'Voter Purge' In Kolkata

  5. BJP Hails US Waiver on Russian Oil Purchases as Success of Modi’s 'Strategic Oil Diplomacy'

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  2. Iran Condemns US Attack On Warship Returning From India

  3. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  4. US-Israel Attack On Iran And Lessons From The 12-Day War

  5. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump Calls for 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence