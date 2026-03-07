India Vs New Zealand Preview, T20 World Cup Final: Team News, Strengths, Weaknesses – Everything You Need To Know

India's Axar Patel celebrates the dismissal of England's Tom Banton during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

