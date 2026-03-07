IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Check Team India's Road To The Final

Summary of this article
India play New Zealand in the final on Sunday
The Men In Blue have lost just once in the tournament so far
Suryakumar Yadav-led side have been touted as 'favourites' by critics
Team India will look to become the first side to retain the T20 World Cup as they go up against New Zealand in the final on Sunday as they two teams battle it out on the biggest stage. The Men In Blue are favourites for the title but never count New Zealand, who have had a brilliant tournament themselves.
India's 'favourites' tag may have tipped them for the title but it wasn't a smooth sailing for the hosts enroute to the final.
Road To The Final:
IND Beat USA: Just when India found themselves in a spot of bother at 46/4 in their tourney opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 84 saw them score 161 as they beat the associate side by 29 runs.
IND Beat NAM: Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya hit fifties as India posted 209/9 in Delhi against Namibia. In reply, Pandya's 2/21 saw the hosts win the match 93 runs.
IND Beat PAK: Ishan Kishan went berserk as his blistering knock of 77 powered them to 175/7. In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 114 as the Men In Blue continued their superior record against their neighbours.
IND Beat NED: The Men In Blue posted 193 against the Netherlands, thanks to Shivam Dube's 31-ball 66. In reply, Varun Chakaravarthy took 3/14 with Dube scalping two to grab an important win.
SA Beat IND: India's Super Eight stage began with a loss as they lost to South Africa by 76 runs in Ahmedabad. Chasing 188 for victory, India could only muster 111 in 18.5 overs.
IND Beat ZIM: Abhishek Sharma finally came to the party as his fifty led India to 256/4 against Zimbabwe. In reply, Sikandar Raza and co ended up with 184.
IND Beat WI: Sanju Samson's unbeaten 50-ball 97 helped India grab a spot in the semis as they won by five wickets against West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
IND Beat ENG: It was Samson again in the semi-final as his 42-ball 89 saw India beat England in a nail-biting affair at the Wankhede Stadium despite Jacob Bethell's 105.