IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: ICC Announced Umpires For The Title Clash - Check Out Here

Allahuddien Paleker and Adrian Holdstock will be the third and fourth umpire of the match, while Andy Pycroft will be the designated match referee for the marquee clash

Updated on:
Published At:
IND Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup Final
Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will handle the on-field umpiring duties in the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand on Sunday, March 6, 2026. AP Photo/Anupam Nath
  • ICC has announced Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf as the umpires for the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final

  • This will be Richard Illingworth's third final in the row as umpire

  • Meanwhile, Alex Wharf will make his debut as an umpire in ICC World Cup finals

The English umpiring pair of Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf have been announced as the official umpires of the ICC T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 6, 2026.

Illingworth also officiated in the last Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados along with Chris Gaffaney. He continued his impressive run of appointments, having been selected for his third straight ICC Men's final after also officiating in the ODI World Cup 2023 and Champions Trophy 2025 finals.

Alex Wharf Will Officiate His First World Cup Final

Alex Wharf, who's been chosen to oversee the proceedings of the big match, will be umpiring in his first-ever ICC World Cup final. Wharf had decent credentials, having taken the umpiring duties in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 before being included in the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires last year.

Both Illingworth and Wharf also officiated in the first semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa. They will have the assistance of third umpire Allahuddien Paleker and fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock in the final, while Andy Pycroft will be the designated match referee for the marquee clash.

South African Paleker was elevated to the Elite Panel of Umpires alongside Wharf in March 2025 and has stood in six matches during the tournament.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

