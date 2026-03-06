IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: ICC Announced Umpires For The Title Clash - Check Out Here

Summary of this article
ICC has announced Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf as the umpires for the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final
This will be Richard Illingworth's third final in the row as umpire
Meanwhile, Alex Wharf will make his debut as an umpire in ICC World Cup finals
The English umpiring pair of Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf have been announced as the official umpires of the ICC T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 6, 2026.
Illingworth also officiated in the last Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados along with Chris Gaffaney. He continued his impressive run of appointments, having been selected for his third straight ICC Men's final after also officiating in the ODI World Cup 2023 and Champions Trophy 2025 finals.
Alex Wharf Will Officiate His First World Cup Final
Alex Wharf, who's been chosen to oversee the proceedings of the big match, will be umpiring in his first-ever ICC World Cup final. Wharf had decent credentials, having taken the umpiring duties in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 before being included in the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires last year.
Both Illingworth and Wharf also officiated in the first semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa. They will have the assistance of third umpire Allahuddien Paleker and fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock in the final, while Andy Pycroft will be the designated match referee for the marquee clash.
South African Paleker was elevated to the Elite Panel of Umpires alongside Wharf in March 2025 and has stood in six matches during the tournament.