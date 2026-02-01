India Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About The Final Game At Ahmedabad

India will take on New Zealand for the first time in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup. Check all the important match facts ahead of the fixture on Sunday, March 8

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About
Fans cheer in the stands during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India face New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Finale

  • Narendra Modi Stadium to host the match

  • Check the match facts

The Narendra Modi Stadium is prepared for the grand finale of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. In a familiar matchup, Suryakumar Yadav’s Indian side faces Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand just a month after their five-match T20I series, which India dominated with a 4-1 victory.

Despite that recent result, the stakes have shifted dramatically as both teams chase historic milestones on the world stage.

For India, the goal is to become the first team to win the trophy at home, the first to secure three titles, and the only nation to successfully defend the crown.

Meanwhile, New Zealand is desperate to claim their first-ever T20 World Cup and end a 26-year drought in white-ball ICC trophies. They nearly broke that streak last year, but India, under Rohit Sharma, snatched the Champions Trophy with a tense four-wicket win in Dubai.

This clash marks the fourth time these two nations have met in an ICC final. While India won their most recent encounter in Dubai, the Kiwis hold a 2-1 lead in overall finals, having previously triumphed in the 2000 Champions Trophy and the 2021 World Test Championship.

India Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match Facts

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Date: March 8, Sunday

Time: 7:00PM (IST)

Captains: Suryakumar Yadav (India) and Mitchell Santner (New Zealand)

On-field umpires: Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf 

3rd Umpire: Allahuddien Paleker 

4th Umpire: Adrian Holdstock 

Match referee: Andy Pycroft

Q

When And Where Will The India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final Take Place?

A

India Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final match will be played at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 7:00PM (IST) onwards.

Q

Who Are The Match Officials For The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final In Ahmedabad?

A

On-field umpires: On-field umpires: Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf 

3rd Umpire: Allahuddien Paleker 

4th Umpire: Adrian Holdstock 

Match referee: Andy Pycroft

Q

Where To Watch The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Finale?

A

The finale of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 can be live streamed only on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.

India Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh and Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson and Cole McConchie

