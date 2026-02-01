India Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About The Final Game At Ahmedabad

Summary of this article
India face New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Finale
Narendra Modi Stadium to host the match
Check the match facts
The Narendra Modi Stadium is prepared for the grand finale of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. In a familiar matchup, Suryakumar Yadav’s Indian side faces Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand just a month after their five-match T20I series, which India dominated with a 4-1 victory.
Despite that recent result, the stakes have shifted dramatically as both teams chase historic milestones on the world stage.
For India, the goal is to become the first team to win the trophy at home, the first to secure three titles, and the only nation to successfully defend the crown.
Meanwhile, New Zealand is desperate to claim their first-ever T20 World Cup and end a 26-year drought in white-ball ICC trophies. They nearly broke that streak last year, but India, under Rohit Sharma, snatched the Champions Trophy with a tense four-wicket win in Dubai.
This clash marks the fourth time these two nations have met in an ICC final. While India won their most recent encounter in Dubai, the Kiwis hold a 2-1 lead in overall finals, having previously triumphed in the 2000 Champions Trophy and the 2021 World Test Championship.
India Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match Facts
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Date: March 8, Sunday
Time: 7:00PM (IST)
Captains: Suryakumar Yadav (India) and Mitchell Santner (New Zealand)
On-field umpires: On-field umpires: Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf
3rd Umpire: Allahuddien Paleker
4th Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
Match referee: Andy Pycroft
When And Where Will The India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final Take Place?
India Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final match will be played at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 7:00PM (IST) onwards.
Who Are The Match Officials For The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final In Ahmedabad?
Where To Watch The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Finale?
The finale of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 can be live streamed only on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.
India Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh and Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson and Cole McConchie