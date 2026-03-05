Sushasan Babu Nitish Kumar To Step Down: 10-Time Bihar CM Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar filed nomination for Rajya Sabha on Thursday after more than two decades in the CM’s office. In a post on X, Nitish Kumar said he has long aspired to serve as a member of both Houses of Parliament as well as both Houses of the state legislature. Having previously been a Lok Sabha MP, an MLA, and an MLC, a term in the Rajya Sabha would complete the set of legislative positions in his political career.

Nitish Kumar files nomination papers
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah files nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls, in Patna. State Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha also seen. | Photo: Handout via PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nitish Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public meeting, in Begusarai, in this March 2, 2024 file image. | Photo: PMO via PTI
Nitish Kumar with Chirag Paswan
Nitish Kumar along with Union Minister Chirag Paswan at an 'Iftar' during the holy month of Ramzan, in Patna, in this March 24, 2025 file image. | Photo: PTI
RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Minister Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
From left, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bihar government, in Patna, in this Nov. 20, 2015, file image. | Photo: PTI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Sonia Gandhi
Congress President Sonia Gandhi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during the 'Swabhiman rally', in Patna, in this Aug. 30, 2015, file image. | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a meeting of the standing committee of the Chief Ministers of Naxal Affected States, in New Delhi, in this April 13, 2006, file image. | Photo: PTI
Atal Bihari Vajaypee with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajaypee with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an event, in Patna, in this Nov. 24, 2005, file image. | Photo: PTI
A P J Abdul Kalam with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
President A P J Abdul Kalam with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an event, in Patna, in this Dec. 30, 2005, file image. | Photo: PTI
LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan with JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar
Union Minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan with JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar during an iftar party, in Patna, in this Nov. 8, 2004, file image. | Photo: PTI
Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during NDA's rally, in Ludhiana, Punjab, in this May 10, 2009, file image. | Photo: PTI
Railway Minister Nitish Kumar arrives to present the Rail Budget
Railway Minister Nitish Kumar arrives to present the Rail Budget, at the Parliament House, in New Delhi, in this Feb. 26, 2003, file image. | Photo: PTI
