The Kerala Story: Mosque Hosts Hindu Devotees, Temple Conducts Iftar Party

Kerala’s syncretic culture was on full display when a mosque and a church hosted Hindu devotees during the Pongala festival, while a temple in north Kerala organised an iftar for fasting Muslims

N.K. Bhoopesh
N.K. Bhoopesh
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Mosque Hosts Hindu Devotees
Hindu devotees inside a masjid, in Thiruvanathapurm Photo: N.K. Bhoopesh
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Lakhs of women observed the Attukal Pongala on Tuesday, offering pongala to the presiding deity at the Attukal BhagavathyTemple, in Thiruvanathapuram

  • Mosques and churches in Thiruvananthapuram made elaborate arrangements to host devotees arriving from far-off places, offering water, shelter and other basic facilities during the Attukal Pongala.

  • A centuries-old Sree Poobanam Kuzhi Temple hosted an iftar for Muslims living in the nearby area

In Palayam, barely a kilometre from the State Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, stands a remarkable symbol of Kerala’s syncretic ethos. A temple and a mosque share a common wall, their coexistence seamless and unremarkable to the daily passerby. Directly opposite them rises a church, atop which a statue of Jesus Christ stands with outstretched arms, as if blessing the city with peace and tranquillity.        It is a rare and powerful sight — one that reflects the pluralistic culture Kerala has long nurtured and proudly sustained.

On Tuesday, Thiruvananthapuram turned into a sea of devotion as tens of thousands of Hindu women thronged the state capital to take part in the Attukal Pongala, one of the largest gatherings of women for a religious ritual in the world.

The festival, centred around the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, is dedicated to Attukal Amma, revered as a benevolent mother goddess. In an extraordinary display of faith and community spirit, women line the streets for kilometres, setting up makeshift brick hearths to cook pongala—a sweet rice porridge prepared with rice, jaggery and coconut—as an offering to the deity.

From the early hours of the morning, roads, courtyards and open grounds transform into temporary kitchens. The air fills with the aroma of jaggery and smoke as devotees, dressed mostly in traditional attire, wait for the auspicious moment when the temple priests light the main hearth, signalling the start of the ritual across the city.

Related Content
PM Modi with Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar - @narendramodi
Cleric’s Meeting With PM, Clean Chit On Muslim Safety Stir Debate In Poll-Bound Kerala
Replug All We Need Is Love - null
Replug: All We Need Is Love: Fusing The Personal And The Political 
Weaponizing Language Book Cover - null
Politics And The Grammar Of Exclusion
Supreme Court of India - PTI
Supreme Court Sets Time-Sharing Formula For Worship At Bhojshala Amid Tight Security
Related Content
The Kerala Story 2 faces protests and performs poorly at the box office - IMDb
The Kerala Story 2 Faces Protests, Struggles At The Box Office

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The entire city is taken over by devotees, with government offices and educational institutions remaining closed to accommodate the unique festival, widely regarded as the largest gathering of women for a religious purpose in the country. As the ritual is exclusively for women, men step into the role of facilitators—managing logistics, arranging firewood and water, regulating traffic, and ensuring safety—quietly supporting the women as they perform the sacred observance.

This year, the festival coincided with the holy month of Ramadan. In a moving gesture of solidarity, the imam of the Palayam Juma Masjid issued an appeal to the Muslim community in the area.

Despite observing the fast from dawn to dusk, he urged believers to extend every possible help to the Hindu women participating in the Attukal Pongala. “We may be fasting as part of Ramadan, but we must ensure that the devotees receive water and all necessary assistance to perform their rituals peacefully. Pongala is being observed during the holy month of Ramadan this time as well. We must share the spirit of joy, fraternity and love that defines Ramadan with our sisters and their children who come here for Pongala,” said Imam P. V. Suhaib Maulavi.

His appeal quickly went viral, resonating far beyond the neighbourhood. On the day of the Attukal Pongala, authorities of the Palayam Juma Masjid and local Muslim residents enthusiastically distributed water and offered logistical support to the devotees lining the streets. Even while abstaining from food and drink themselves, they stood in service—an act many described as a powerful reminder of Kerala’s lived tradition of communal harmony.

The party’s unexpected setback in the local body elections has altered the political optics—if only marginally—denting its image of electoral invincibility under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. - File photo
Ahead of Polls, CPI(M) In Kerala Foregrounds Development Amid Allegations

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

“All the arrangements were made for the devotees. The mosque provided drinking water and light refreshments,” the Imam said. He added that members of the Muslim community around the Juma Masjid opened their homes and businesses to the women. Special toilet facilities were also arranged to ease the strain of spending long hours outdoors.

Just opposite the mosque stands the St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral, which also extended assistance to the devotees.

“I have come from Kayamkulam, nearly a hundred kilometres away,” said Sharada, 63. “The mosque authorities were very helpful. This has been the case last year as well. The makeshift shelter and water they provided were of great help to devotees who had to perform the ritual under the scorching sun,” she added.

Though this has been the practice in the state for a long time, this time, Attukal Pongala and religious minorities hosting the devotees drew widespread praise online, against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the film, The Kerala Story.  Suhaib Maulavi, stressed that Malayalis do not agree with the ideas the movie attempts to push. " Malayalis do not agree with the ideas the movie tries to push. It paints Keralams as divided, broken, and demonised, a narrative that is utterly false. If you want to know the real 'Kerala story,' look here: a mosque standing beside a temple and a church,” he said.

While minority places of worship in the capital opened their doors to Hindu devotees, north Kerala reciprocated with a gesture of goodwill.

In Kasaragod district, the centuries-old Sree Poobanam Kuzhi Temple hosted an iftar for fasting Muslims and members of other communities. Located at Thachangad near Kasaragod, the temple courtyard welcomed hundreds of devout Muslims who gathered there to break their fast during Ramadan. People from other religious groups also joined, turning the evening into a shared community moment rather than a strictly religious observance.

As dusk fell, Muslims assembled within the temple premises and broke their fast together—an uncommon yet deeply symbolic sight.

Temple authorities said the idea stemmed from a recent community feast organised at the shrine. “Because of Ramadan, many Muslims in the area could not take part in that feast. So we thought of organising an iftar for them,” they said, describing it as a simple gesture of inclusion and goodwill.

null - null
Gudi Padwa Food 2026: Puran Poli, Shrikhand & Traditional Menu

BY Syed Ayan Mojib

The reciprocal acts—mosques serving water to Pongala devotees in Thiruvananthapuram and a temple hosting iftar in Kasaragod—underscore Kerala’s enduring tradition of everyday communal harmony.

All these symbols of Kerala’s syncretic life must be celebrated at a time when fairy-tale narratives are being concocted to portray the state as a land of intolerance and forced religious conversions,” read a social media post that echoed the sentiments of many.

The post was widely seen as a rebuttal to the controversy surrounding The Kerala Story, which the Kerala government and major political parties have criticised for what they describe as a wrongful and distorted portrayal of the state.

Muslims and Christians together constitute nearly 48 per cent of Kerala’s population, a demographic reality often cited to underline the state’s long history of religious coexistence and cultural intermingling.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Mitchell Santner Wins Toss, NZ To Field First

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Tournament Shatters Viewership Record, Becomes Most-Watched Edition In India

  3. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

  4. Pakistan Drop Bombshell After T20 World Cup Debacle As Babar Azam Excluded From Bangladesh's ODI Tour

  5. India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tense Three-Day Dubai Ordeal: 'I Hope It’s First And Last'

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

  5. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  2. Kolkata Airport Cancels 10 International Flights as West Asia Conflict Escalates

  3. Equity Without History: The UGC Norm Proposals Through An Adivasi Lens

  4. Day In Pics: March 03, 2026

  5. War Anxiety Reverberates In Remote Kerala Villages: Fear-Mongering Adds To Tensions, Say Expats

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  3. As War In West Asia Escalates, Urgent Need To Get Back To Diplomacy

  4. Minab’s Small Coffins

  5. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List