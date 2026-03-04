The Kerala Story: Mosque Hosts Hindu Devotees, Temple Conducts Iftar Party

Despite observing the fast from dawn to dusk, he urged believers to extend every possible help to the Hindu women participating in the Attukal Pongala. “We may be fasting as part of Ramadan, but we must ensure that the devotees receive water and all necessary assistance to perform their rituals peacefully. Pongala is being observed during the holy month of Ramadan this time as well. We must share the spirit of joy, fraternity and love that defines Ramadan with our sisters and their children who come here for Pongala,” said Imam P. V. Suhaib Maulavi.