The Kerala Story 2 Faces Protests, Struggles At The Box Office

The Kerala Story 2 box office opening

The Kerala Story 2 opened to a very slow start at the box office. As per a report in IANS, only two tickets were booked for the first show, at Regal Theatre in Kozhikode, due to which the show was cancelled. In Ernakulam district, where the film has been screened in seven theatres, the occupancy was very low. Pan Cinemas witnessed six bookings for a show, while PVR saw only two tickets sold. Shenoys Theatre in Kochi also witnessed a poor turnout.