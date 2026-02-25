Kerala Health Minister Injured During Protest At Kannur Station

Veena George allegedly sustained injuries to her hand and neck during a protest at Kannur railway station.
The incident occurred as she arrived to board a train, with visuals showing her caught amid protesters and police personnel.
A. N. Shamseer said the minister was shifted to a government hospital following the scuffle.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George allegedly suffered injuries during a protest by activists of the opposition student outfits.
State Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, who was present at the railway station at the time of the incident, told reporters that the minister suffered injuries to her hand and neck.
Visuals aired by news channels showed the minister, accompanied by police personnel, trapped between protesters.
She has been shifted to the government hospital here.