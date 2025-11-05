CPI(M) Workers Protest Against KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph at Road Inauguration in Kannur

KPCC chief and Peravoor MLA Sunny Joseph faced protests from CPI(M) workers while inaugurating a road project under Iritty Municipality.
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph faced protests from CPI(M) workers on Tuesday when he arrived to inaugurate a road project under the Iritty Municipality in Kannur district.
The Left workers shouted slogans against Joseph, who is also the MLA from Peravoor, alleging that the Chavassery road project was funded by the Pinarayi Vijayan government and that the Congress leader was attempting to take undue credit.
As Joseph reached the venue, several CPI(M) workers gathered and raised slogans such as "Sunny vakkeel (lawyer) go back."
The protesters thanked the Vijayan government for allocating Rs 1.25 crore for the construction of the road, claiming it was sanctioned following local demands made during the Nava Kerala Sadas.
"Sunny Joseph is now trying to take credit for the road," one of the protesters alleged.
Congress workers defended his participation, asserting that as an MLA, Joseph had every right to inaugurate the project.
Later, Joseph also defended his actions, saying he was merely fulfilling his duties as a legislator.
"I would not have gone if the Chavassery road was constructed using the party fund of the CPI(M)," he told reporters.
He added that the project was built using taxpayers’ money and that he was performing the responsibilities entrusted to him by the people.
(with PTI inputs)