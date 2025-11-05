CPI(M) Workers Protest Against KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph at Road Inauguration in Kannur

Left supporters accused him of trying to take credit for a road funded by the Pinarayi Vijayan government, shouting slogans like “Sunny vakkeel go back.”

Outlook News Desk
Sunny Joseph takes charge as new Kerala Congress President
Sunny Joseph takes charge as new Kerala Congress President Photo: PTI
  • KPCC chief and Peravoor MLA Sunny Joseph faced protests from CPI(M) workers while inaugurating a road project under Iritty Municipality.

  • Joseph defended his action, saying the road was built with taxpayers’ money and that he was fulfilling his duty as an elected representative.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph faced protests from CPI(M) workers on Tuesday when he arrived to inaugurate a road project under the Iritty Municipality in Kannur district.

The Left workers shouted slogans against Joseph, who is also the MLA from Peravoor, alleging that the Chavassery road project was funded by the Pinarayi Vijayan government and that the Congress leader was attempting to take undue credit.

As Joseph reached the venue, several CPI(M) workers gathered and raised slogans such as "Sunny vakkeel (lawyer) go back."

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets PM Modi - ANI NEWS
Kerala Left’s PM SHRI Crisis: CPI Stands Firm, To Boycott Cabinet Meeting

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

The protesters thanked the Vijayan government for allocating Rs 1.25 crore for the construction of the road, claiming it was sanctioned following local demands made during the Nava Kerala Sadas.

"Sunny Joseph is now trying to take credit for the road," one of the protesters alleged.

The situation turned tense as CPI(M) and Congress workers exchanged heated words. Joseph, however, remained calm and smiling throughout the protest before eventually leaving the venue as tensions escalated.

Congress workers defended his participation, asserting that as an MLA, Joseph had every right to inaugurate the project.

Later, Joseph also defended his actions, saying he was merely fulfilling his duties as a legislator.

"I would not have gone if the Chavassery road was constructed using the party fund of the CPI(M)," he told reporters.

He added that the project was built using taxpayers’ money and that he was performing the responsibilities entrusted to him by the people.

(with PTI inputs)

