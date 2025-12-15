Delhi Air Pollution Hits Winter Peak: AQI Reaches 461, Health Risks Rise

Delhi records AQI of 461 on Sunday, marking the city’s worst winter pollution day.
Wazirpur and Rohini hit AQI 500; 38 of 39 stations report ‘severe’ pollution.
Health experts advise limiting outdoor activity, wearing masks, and staying hydrated.
Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to 461, marking the city’s most polluted day this winter and the second-worst December air quality since monitoring began, according to PTI. Weak winds and low temperatures trapped pollutants near the surface, resulting in dense smog across the national capital.
The air quality monitoring station at Wazirpur recorded the maximum possible AQI value of 500 during the day, beyond which the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) does not register readings. Rohini also reached 500, while Ashok Vihar, Jahangirpuri, and Mundka recorded AQI levels of 499.
By 4 pm, 38 of Delhi’s 39 active monitoring stations reported ‘severe’ pollution, according to the CPCB’s Sameer app, with only Shadipur remaining in the ‘very poor’ category. The AQI rose from 432 a day earlier, setting a record for December since the AQI system was introduced in April 2015. The only higher December reading on record was on 21 December 2017, when the average AQI reached 469.
According to PTI, forecasts suggest that while wind speeds are expected to pick up after noon on Monday, any improvement in air quality will be gradual.
The CPCB classifies AQI between 0–50 as ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’. Health experts have warned of serious public health risks from prolonged exposure to such hazardous air.
Shila Yadav, a health expert, told PTI that with AQI levels hovering between 300 and 400, and even breaching 450, people should avoid outdoor walking or exercise, particularly in the morning hours. She added that while physical activity should not be stopped, it should be moved indoors to prevent fine particulate matter like PM2.5 from penetrating deep into the lungs.
Yadav advised that people step out only when necessary, preferably later in the day when sunlight aids dispersion, and stressed that wearing masks is essential for those who must venture out. She also warned against strenuous activities involving heavy breathing and highlighted the importance of a healthy diet, adequate hydration, and seasonal fruits to help the body flush out toxins.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday invoked Stage IV of its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including a ban on all construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, after pollution levels rose sharply amid unfavourable meteorological conditions. Earlier on Saturday, the Sub-Committee on GRAP had triggered Stage III across the entire NCR with immediate effect as air quality continued to worsen.
On the weather front, the minimum temperature settled at 8.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, slightly below the season’s average, while the maximum temperature reached 24 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department reported relative humidity at 87 per cent at 5.30 pm. Moderate fog is forecast for Monday, with temperatures expected to remain around 23 degrees Celsius during the day and 8 degrees Celsius at night.
Environmentalist Bhavreen Khandari said current measures were largely reactive, noting that long-term improvement depends on systemic policy decisions. She highlighted massive construction and stressed the need to address resource and staffing shortages in government bodies.
(With inputs from PTI)