Delhi Riots Case: Supreme Court Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

Singhvi told the Court that Fatima has been in custody under 6 years now and is the only lady who has not been granted bail for allegations similar to and much lesser than those attributed to co-accused Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, who were granted bail as early as 2021. He also submitted that the “great argument” of regime change nowhere appears in the main chargesheet and the four supplementary chargesheet, the latest of which was filed in 2023.