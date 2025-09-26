Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

At a public meeting organised by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights, lawyers, judges and civil society members discussed the role of the judiciary in safeguarding citizens' rights against State excesses.

Apeksha Priyadarshini
Apeksha Priyadarshini
Updated on:
Updated on:
Public Meeting Longing For Justice at Jawahar Bhawan
Public Meeting 'Longing For Justice' at Jawahar Bhawan Photo: SURESH K PANDEY
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • On September 24, a public meeting titled "Longing for Justice" was held at Jawahar Bhawan, New Delhi.

  • The meeting was held by Association for Protection of Civil Rights to discuss the judicial challenges in the case against anti-CAA activists.

  • The bail pleas of five of the jailed activists is currently before the Supreme Court of India.

Public Meeting Longing For Justice at Jawahar Bhawan
Adv Warisha Farasat and Adv Nitya Ramakrishnan at the Public Meeting 'Longing For Justice' at Jawahar Bhawan Photo: SURESH K PANDEY
info_icon

“Sabko sab pata hai. Everybody knows why they are in jail…because this government fears them. They are in jail because they are our future leaders. They are young voices. Padhe likhe hain. And yes, they’re Muslims,said actor Prakash Raj with a sardonic smile. Raj was addressing a large gathering at Jawahar Bhawan, New Delhi on September 24, at a public meeting organised by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights, titled, “Longing For Justice”. The event was organised to highlight the inordinate delay in trial and the rejection of bail pleas of those activists, who have now been in prison for more than five years, by various courts.

The activists—who had been at the helm of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019-2020—were later booked by the Delhi police under FIR 59/2020, for allegedly being part of a conspiracy that led to the communal violence in Northeast Delhi in February 2020. More than 50 people were killed in the violence and a majority of these persons were Muslims. Invoking sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the FIR, the Delhi police made 18 significant arrests in the case in 2020. Of these 18, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Shifa Ur Rahman, Meeran Haider, Athar Khan, Shadab Ahmad and four others continue to remain behind bars even after more than five years, with the trial nowhere in sight. On September 2, the bail petitions of several of these activists was rejected by the Delhi High Court. Five of them have now moved the Supreme Court against the rejection of their bail pleas. The apex court has issued notice in the pleas and the next date of hearing is October 27.

Related Content
Related Content
Public Meeting Longing For Justice at Jawahar Bhawan
Adv Colin Gonsalves at the Public Meeting 'Longing For Justice' at Jawahar Bhawan Photo: SURESH K PANDEY
info_icon

The public meeting was addressed by several luminaries from the judiciary, including Adv Colin Gonsalves, Adv Prashant Bhushan, Adv Sanjay Hegde, Adv Nitya Ramakrishnan, Adv Shahrukh Alam, Adv Warisha Farasat along with retired Judge Iqbal Ahmed Ansari. Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan and Raj were also invited as speakers.

Questioning the basis of the case against these activists, Ramakrishnan said, “Even before UAPA, the mentality of the State has been that there can be criminal consequences to mere speech as well. The problem begins there.” She further stated that the State has a 'carceral obsession' with criminalising the expression of any opinion against the government through UAPA and other such laws. While talking about a case that was filed in the Supreme Court against the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, Ramakrishnan said, “A highly problematic statement was given by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul in the judgement that ‘In free India, there is no place for protest’. I would only invite all of them to see Gandhiji’s evidence before the Hunter Commission, where he was specifically asked whether satyagraha would still be relevant if his country gained independence. And his answer was, ‘Yes, because the people’s weapon against injustice is protest.’”

Public Meeting Longing For Justice at Jawahar Bhawan
Adv Prashant Bhushan at the Public Meeting 'Longing For Justice' at Jawahar Bhawan Photo: SURESH K PANDEY
info_icon

Gonsalves spoke about the irony of jailing the activists protesting against CAA, when there was “crystal clear evidence” about who started the Delhi riots—a matter which is going on before the Delhi High Court. He said, “We have the video of a (former) cabinet minister Anurag Thakur, who started the Delhi riots. He stood up on a public platform and shouted the famous slogan, ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko’. He exhorted people in the crowd to repeat the slogan after him.” He added, “Then you have the law minister of Delhi, Kapil Mishra, involved in instigating people to start the Delhi riots. Parvesh Verma, (former) Member of Parliament and many other dignitaries of the BJP and the RSS, were shouting slogans, walking through Delhi and starting the riots. Where is the question of looking for proof as to who started the Delhi riots? Everybody knows it.” Gonsalves further alleged that the judiciary was not willing to find out who started the Delhi riots because it has no courage, as even the fine judges are intimidated by the Prime Minister and his team.

Public Meeting Longing For Justice at Jawahar Bhawan
Adv Shahrukh Alam at the Public Meeting 'Longing For Justice' at Jawahar Bhawan Photo: SURESH K PANDEY
info_icon

Farasat reminded the gathering of the bail judgement of Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha, who are also co-accused in the case. “The very same Delhi High Court had—on the exact same material before the judges now—categorically said that this is not a fit case for the invocation of the UAPA and we should stay away from criminalising dissent. That’s an order worth remembering because a Division bench of the High court had examined the material in the chargesheet and had come to this view,” she stated.

While moderating the panel of lawyers, Alam explained how the chargesheet in the case has framed the individuals who have been accused. “The chargesheet summary indicates that these individuals are ideologically predisposed towards violence. The State provides nothing to substantiate that charge and the fact that they’re Muslims is played over and over again. That is the political narrative at play in this case.”

Longing For Justice at Jawahar Bhawan
Adv Nitya Ramakrishnan and Adv Prashant Bhushan at the Public Meeting 'Longing For Justice' at Jawahar Bhawan Photo: SURESH K PANDEY
info_icon

Bhushan questioned the judicial delay in this case and responded to the statements being made by former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in the press about Umar Khalid’s lawyers withdrawing their bail petition from the Supreme Court. He said, “Everyone knows that there are some judges who speak only in the favour of the government. People know which judge is corrupt, who is executing what the government wants and who is operating independently.”

He went on to explain how Khalid’s case was initially listed before senior judges like Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Aniruddha Bose, but the former CJI then assigned the case to Justice Bela Trivedi, who had previously been the law secretary of the Modi government in Gujarat before being a judge. “Everyone knew that Justice Trivedi will not take any decision that is not in favour of the government. This is why there were two-three adjournments taken by Khalid’s lawyers, in the hope that the roster would perhaps change and the case would be heard by a different judge. But when that didn’t happen, they had to withdraw, otherwise the bail petition would have been dismissed.” He further added that a petition on the Master of Roster had been filed by him, as the concentration of power in the hands of a single individual to decide which bench will hear which case was extremely dangerous.

Public Meeting Longing For Justice at Jawahar Bhawan
Retd Judge Iqbal Ansari at the Public Meeting 'Longing For Justice' at Jawahar Bhawan Photo: SURESH K PANDEY
info_icon

Taking off from what Bhushan said, retired Chief Justice of Patna High Court, Iqbal Ansari, stated that the judgement in any case cannot depend on the mood of the judge. There have to be standardised principles based on which judges make decisions in cases. In a case such as FIR 59/2020, the principle followed should be that until someone’s incitement was actually and directly leading to physical violence, they cannot be accused to instigating riots. He also said that the essence of a democracy lay in the idea of agreeing to disagree.

Public Meeting Longing For Justice at Jawahar Bhawan
Adv Sanjay Hegde at the Public Meeting 'Longing For Justice' at Jawahar Bhawan Photo: SURESH K PANDEY
info_icon

Highlighting the prevalent fear among people today about dissent, Hegde said that people are scared to speak up, for the fear that someone might hear them and penalise them. “The violence happened in Delhi. But Khalid gave his speech in Amaravati. Sharjeel Imam spoke somewhere else, but the violence took place elsewhere. In the Bhima Koregaon case, the activists spoke at the Elgar Parishad in Pune, but they were accused of instigating violence in Bhima Koregaon, several kilometres away.” He pointed out that investigating agencies submit chargesheets running in thousands of pages, where they make multiple accusations against certain identified individuals. There is no proof or causality established in these chargesheets; the only demand placed before the courts is that bail must not be given to the accused. “The need of the hour is not just able lawyers who can defend the Constitution, but also courageous judges, who have healthy scepticism.”

Public Meeting Longing For Justice at Jawahar Bhawan
Kannan Gopinathan at the Public Meeting 'Longing For Justice' at Jawahar Bhawan Photo: SURESH K PANDEY
info_icon

Gopinathan addressed the gathering saying that there are two kinds of negotiations afoot in the country right now: one, about redefining the relationship between the religious majority and the minority and second, about the relationship between the State and the citizens. According to him, this case lies at the cusp of these negotiations. “Justice is not the charity of judges; they are paid to do this job to serve the citizens. It is the primary responsibility of the judiciary to shield individuals from State excesses.” He further added that the judiciary needs to stop playing the role of a paternal figure to adult citizens and lecturing them on what they can or cannot do. “It’s not the job of the judiciary to decide what is best for me. Their job is to ensure that I am allowed to exercise my rights as a citizen.”

Longing For Justice at Jawahar Bhawan
Prakash Raj at the Public Meeting 'Longing For Justice' at Jawahar Bhawan Photo: SURESH K PANDEY
info_icon

Raj concluded the meeting with his address, warning that the case against Khalid and others is a narrative that the government building in the country as a new norm. “We all should understand that this right-wing government and the right-wing governments of the world want us to watch a genocide. They want to make it into a new normal. The Indian right wing is waiting for the Israelis to achieve the goals of their genocide so that they can do that too. If we don’t stand up and say that no human is illegal on this earth…that this world belongs to all—these genocides will continue to happen if we remain silent.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND-SL Showdown Before The Final, Chance To Test Bench Strength

  2. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: A Look At Full Squads Of All Eight Teams

  3. Ashes 2025: England Will Bring 'Something Different' To Series Vs Australia Says Batting Legend Joe Root

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Preview, When And Where To Watch Super Four Match

  5. Nigeria Vs Malawi Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  3. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  5. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

  4. Karnataka HC Allows Caste Survey, Orders Strict Confidentiality

  5. Sonam Wangchuk Misled Locals, Instigated Protestors, Alleges MHA

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Meets Bangladesh's Yunus And Sri Lanka's Dissanayake In New York

  2. Former French President Sarkozy Jailed In Libya Funding Case

  3. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  4. Italy Deploys Second Navy Ship To Escort Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Drone Attacks

  5. Super Typhoon Ragasa Causes Widespread Flooding And Infrastructure Damage In Taiwan And Southern China - In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  6. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  7. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  8. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin