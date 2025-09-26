Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

Gonsalves spoke about the irony of jailing the activists protesting against CAA, when there was “crystal clear evidence” about who started the Delhi riots—a matter which is going on before the Delhi High Court. He said, “We have the video of a (former) cabinet minister Anurag Thakur, who started the Delhi riots. He stood up on a public platform and shouted the famous slogan, ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko’. He exhorted people in the crowd to repeat the slogan after him.” He added, “Then you have the law minister of Delhi, Kapil Mishra, involved in instigating people to start the Delhi riots. Parvesh Verma, (former) Member of Parliament and many other dignitaries of the BJP and the RSS, were shouting slogans, walking through Delhi and starting the riots. Where is the question of looking for proof as to who started the Delhi riots? Everybody knows it.” Gonsalves further alleged that the judiciary was not willing to find out who started the Delhi riots because it has no courage, as even the fine judges are intimidated by the Prime Minister and his team.