Congress Slams Centre Over Easing of Land Acquisition Norms for Non-Coal Mining Projects

Congress general secretary and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh said, “For non-coal mining projects, the policy has been that first land acquisition must be completed as per law and only then can environmental clearances be sought. However, on December 18, 2025, this policy was changed by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change and environmental clearances for non-coal mining projects can now be sought before land acquisition.” He added in a post on X that it was difficult to understand how a meaningful environmental impact assessment could be carried out without full knowledge of the area to be covered by a project.