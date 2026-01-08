Congress Slams Centre Over Easing of Land Acquisition Norms for Non-Coal Mining Projects

Former environment minister Jairam Ramesh said the change undermines meaningful environmental impact assessments, as project areas may not be clearly defined before clearance is granted.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Congress has criticised the government’s decision to allow non-coal mining projects to seek environmental clearance without prior proof of land acquisition.

  • Congress called it “yet another blow by the Modi regime” to environmental governance.

  • The environment ministry said the move followed recommendations of the non-coal mining Expert Appraisal Committee, which found it impractical to insist on land acquisition documents at the clearance stage for some projects.

The Congress on Thursday criticised the government over a policy change under which developers of non-coal mining projects will no longer be required to submit proof of land acquisition as a precondition for environmental clearance, calling it “yet another blow by the Modi regime” to responsible environmental governance.

According to a recent memorandum issued by the environment ministry, non-coal mining project developers will now be able to seek environmental clearance without furnishing proof of land acquisition, a requirement that was previously mandatory.

Congress general secretary and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh said, “For non-coal mining projects, the policy has been that first land acquisition must be completed as per law and only then can environmental clearances be sought. However, on December 18, 2025, this policy was changed by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change and environmental clearances for non-coal mining projects can now be sought before land acquisition.” He added in a post on X that it was difficult to understand how a meaningful environmental impact assessment could be carried out without full knowledge of the area to be covered by a project.

Related Content
Related Content
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh - PTI
Congress Flags EU Carbon Tax Impact, Urges India-EU FTA To Address Export Costs

BY Outlook News Desk

This policy change is yet another blow by the Modi regime to responsible and responsive environmental governance in the country,” Ramesh said.

The earlier norm was revisited following requests that consent from landowners should not be insisted upon at the time of granting environmental clearance for non-coal mining projects, and that the status of land acquisition should not be linked to the clearance process.

“The matter was referred to the non-coal mining Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) for consideration. After due deliberation the sectoral EAC observed that the request for delinking the consent from landowners at the time of grant of EC for non-coal mining projects, appears to be reasonable and can be accepted,” an official ministry memorandum said.

“Further, the EAC, inter alia, also observed that there are many mining projects where mining operations have started after grant of EC and land acquisition is still in progress in a phased manner based on requirement,” it added.

The order noted that “the recommendations of the non-coal mining EAC were examined and comments and inputs on the applicability of the OM (office memorandum) dated October 7, 2014, as amended, on other sectors were also sought. Based on the inputs received, it was observed that insisting for land acquisition documents at the time of appraisal for EC may not be practical for certain other projects”.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia Vs England Fifth Ashes Encounter

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 LIVE Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Century Rescues Maharashtra; Punjab Beat Mumbai

  3. WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh Set To Perform At Opening Ceremony Along With Star Sri Lankan Actress

  4. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: One-Sided Affair As PAK Clinch 6-Wicket Win

  5. Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Matches In India? BCB Claims ICC Willing To Solve 'Security Concerns' - Latest Update

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crushes Japanese Shuttler Miyazaki To Seal QF Ticket; Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen Exit

  2. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  3. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  4. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  5. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  2. Jharkhand Marks Historic First With Participation At World Economic Forum, Davos

  3. Kolkata Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies; Further Temperature Dip Expected

  4. No One Knows Which Dog Is In What Mood, Says Supreme Court On Stray Animals

  5. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Trump’s Greenland Gambit Puts NATO To The Test

  3. Beyond Venezuela: The Growing List Of Countries In Trump’s Crosshairs

  4. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  5. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

Latest Stories

  1. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 LIVE Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Century Rescues Maharashtra; Punjab Beat Mumbai

  3. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World

  4. Bail at Last: Gulfisha Fatima Walks Free In Delhi Riots Case

  5. Supreme Court Flags Rising Stray Dog Menace

  6. Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release Postponed Amid CBFC Delay, New Date Will Be Announced Soon

  7. Priyanka Chopra Is The 'Mother, Protector And Pirate' In The Bluff, Check Out First-Look And Release Date

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Day Conditions Persist