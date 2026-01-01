Congress Flags EU Carbon Tax Impact, Urges India-EU FTA To Address Export Costs

Beginning Thursday, Indian steel and aluminium exporters to the 27-member European Union will be required to pay a carbon tax under the CBAM, Ramesh said in a post on X. “In FY 2024-25, our exports of steel and aluminium to the EU averaged USD 5.8 billion — having already fallen from USD 7 billion in the previous year as EU importers began preparing for the introduction of the CBAM,” he said.