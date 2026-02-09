Cong Slams Govt Over 'Hole In Government' Approach On Russian Oil And India-US Trade

Jairam Ramesh accuses ministers of passing the buck on key trade and energy issues, calls out lack of coordination under Modi’s ‘whole of government’ claim

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress on Russian oil Hole in govt approach Russian oil latest news
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress accuses government of lacking coordination on Russian oil and India-US trade issues.

  • Jairam Ramesh says ministers are deflecting questions, calling it a “hole in government” approach.

  • Deal framework includes India’s USD 500 billion US energy buys and removal of 25% US tariffs linked to Russian oil.

The Congress on Monday criticised the government for apparent inconsistencies in ministerial statements on India's imports of Russian oil and the recently announced framework for an interim trade agreement with the United States, describing it as a "hole in government" approach.

According to PTI, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "talks big of what he calls a 'whole of government' approach". Ramesh pointed to conflicting responses from ministers on the issues.

"On the Russian oil issue and the India-US trade deal - the Commerce Minister says ask the External Affairs Minister, the External Affairs Minister says ask the Commerce Minister, and the Petroleum Minister is preoccupied with other issues," he said, referring to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri.

"This is a 'hole in government' approach in the India-US trade deal," Ramesh said on X.

PTI reported that the criticism follows a joint statement issued by India and the US on Saturday outlining the framework for the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement. Under it, India has expressed its intention to purchase USD 500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over the next five years.

Related Content
Related Content

The US will reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent. US President Donald Trump also issued an Executive Order removing the punitive 25 per cent tariffs imposed on India for its purchases of Russian oil, according to the statement.

On safeguards against a sudden surge in imports from the US, Goyal has said adequate safeguards are in place in the trade agreement to protect the interests of farmers and the domestic industry from any increase in imports.

The remarks from Ramesh highlight opposition concerns over coordination within the government on these linked foreign policy and trade matters.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Italy Vs Scotland LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ITA Slip To 59/3 After Watt Strike

  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals Day 4: MP Hold Edge Against J&K, KL Rahul Century Takes KAR Closer

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Chevrons Begin Campaign Against Associates

  4. Scotland Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Azzurri Rocked As Skipper Wayne Madsen Hurts Shoulder In Opening Match – Video

  5. Pakistan Vs USA Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Unpredictable PAK Look To Avoid Upset Against Determined USA

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  2. Faith And Politics Collide Again As Tirupati Laddu Row Rekindles In Andhra Pradesh

  3. From Backroom To BMC Mayor’s Chair: The Rise, Early Test Of Ritu Tawde

  4. BJP Will End TMC Rule In Bengal In 2026: Suvendu Adhikari

  5. Congress Protests Arrest Of Pappu Yadav In Patna

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Ripple Effect: Lasting Impacts Of Epstein Files

  2. Bangladesh Seeks UN Help To Probe Killing Of Student Leader Hadi

  3. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  4. From Trump To Windsor: Epstein Files Highlight Global Web Of Influential Contacts

  5. India–US Interim Trade Deal: Key Takeaways From The Framework Agreement

Latest Stories

  1. Moolank 9 vs Bhagyank 9: Unveiling the Astrological Secrets of Number 9

  2. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  3. Directors Guild Awards 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson Wins Top Prize For One Battle After Another | Full Winners List

  4. 10 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Security Searches Underway

  5. Houses Torched In Manipur’s Ukhrul District Amid Tangkhul Naga And Kuki Tensions

  6. Arijit Singh Returns To Stage In Kolkata, Joins Anoushka Shankar For First Live Show After Playback Exit

  7. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals Day 4: MP Hold Edge Against J&K, KL Rahul Century Takes KAR Closer

  8. Italy Vs Scotland LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ITA Slip To 59/3 After Watt Strike