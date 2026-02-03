How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

However, the oil story hides a deeper structural reality. Non-oil trade with Russia remains remarkably small, hovering around $12 billion compared to the massive energy bills. Outside of fertilisers and diamonds, the commercial basket is thin. The real "sticky" part of the relationship is Defence and Technology. Even as India shifts its energy ledger toward American crude, it remains deeply entwined with Russian military hardware and nuclear technology. By trimming the high-profile oil imports, India buys the diplomatic space to maintain its "legacy" defence ties with Russia, which are too critical to be dismantled overnight. The desire of the US to sell much more to India can use the Russian template of nuclear reactors and transfer of tech for defence acquisitions. Russia remains an important though older model of cooperation which the US is hardly able to emulate.