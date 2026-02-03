Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he and Modi discussed trade, energy, and the war in Ukraine, and that India has agreed to stop buying Russian oil.

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
Modi Trump call, India US trade deal
What geo-political implications will this deal have? Will this mean India’s pivot to the Western camp? India had long been playing footsie with both sides. Does this mean a total break from India’s traditional close alliance with Russia? Photo: Narendra Modi/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PM Modi confirms deal in a social media post

  • Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India: Modi

  • Not clear whether India will open up its agriculture sector

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced after a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the United States and India have agreed on a new trade deal, reducing reciprocal tariffs from 25 % to 18 %. Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he and Modi discussed trade, energy, and the war in Ukraine, and that India has agreed to stop buying Russian oil and instead increase purchases of oil from the United States and potentially Venezuela. Trump claimed this shift could help “end the war in Ukraine,” which is an exaggeration as India for some time had substantially reduced lifting of Russian oil.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just confirmed Trump’s announcement, and posted on X. "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement.’’ He went on to say: "When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights.’’

Related Content
Related Content

The fine print of the agreement is not known. Has India opened up its core agricultural sector- wheat, rice as well as its diary to US imports? These details are not known at the time of writing. Oil was never a major issue, though President Trump and his senior ministers had drummed it up as a major factor to put pressure on India.

Moscow was never a major supplier of oil, but with Russia offering discounted oil following wide-ranging sanctions slapped by the Biden administration since the Ukraine war, India began lifting nearly 40 per cent of Russian oil. As pointed out earlier India has all but stopped buying Russia oil, and prepared the grounds for the trade deal.

From the warm social media messages shared by both leaders, India-US relations seem to be back on track. Trump has announced that India will "move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO. The Prime Minister also committed to “BUY AMERICAN,” at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products.’’

A US embassy spokesman has confirmed that 25 percent tariff on Russian oil has been dropped.

What geo-political implications will this deal have? Will this mean India’s pivot to the Western camp? India had long been playing footsie with both sides. Does this mean a total break from India’s traditional close alliance with Russia? Can India’s diplomatic and defence ties remain untouched, as there will be pressure to buy more and more American defence hardware? It is too early to judge. India has since independence valued its strategic autonomy, balancing ties with major powers US, Russia and China rather than aligning fully with any single bloc.

Going by the messaging, a new chapter of cooperation between India and the US has begun. Reducing tariffs and boosting purchases of US oil and goods would strengthen economic integration with the United States. For the US, this supports Trump’s broader strategy to use trade policy as leverage in geopolitics.

"Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most," Trump wrote.

India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is already in Washington and will be meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other top US officials in the next two days.

What is the price India will have to pay will pan out in time.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Set To Represent USA In ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Co-Hosts Sri Lanka Announce 15-Man Squad - Check Details

  3. Narayan Jagadeesan Smashes 49-Ball Hundred For India A Against USA In T20 World Cup Warm-Up Clash

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: From BCCI To Politicians - Pakistan's Boycott Row Garners Strong Reactions Within India

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: No India Vs Pakistan Encounter Could Lead To Losses Of 250 Million US Dollars - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026 And The Politics Of Assumed Loyalty

  2. Budget 2026: Higher STT, No FPI Boost Drag Markets

  3. Violent Clash In Kolkata’s Golpark Leaves 2 Injured, 10 Arrested

  4. Priyanka Gandhi Renews Demand For Scheduled Tribe Status For Kunduvadiyan Community

  5. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Oscar-nominated Mehdi Mahmoudian Arrested In Iran After Condemning Regime, Jafar Panahi Responds

  2. Bangladesh Court Sentences Sheikh Hasina To 10 Years Jail

  3. War And Peace In Iran: Will West Asia Witness A Regional Conflict?

  4. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  5. Elon Musk Denies Links To Jeffrey Epstein After Files Show Email Exchanges

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes