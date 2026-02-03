Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

What geo-political implications will this deal have? Will this mean India’s pivot to the Western camp? India had long been playing footsie with both sides. Does this mean a total break from India’s traditional close alliance with Russia? Photo: Narendra Modi/X

What geo-political implications will this deal have? Will this mean India’s pivot to the Western camp? India had long been playing footsie with both sides. Does this mean a total break from India’s traditional close alliance with Russia? Photo: Narendra Modi/X