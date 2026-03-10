Mojtaba Khamenei Steps Into His Father’s Shoes:  Can He Deliver?

Summary of this article
The elevation of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s new Supreme Leader after the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, has given the Islamic Republic a familiar name at the top but not necessarily a secure one. Unlike his father, who took over a decade to establish his writ, the son does not have that luxury.
There is also the constant threat to his life. The US and Israel want to overthrow the theocratic regime that has been in power in Iran since 1979. He will be targeted, as Washington and Jerusalem want a secular moderate pro-Western leadership in place.
“I’m not going through this to end up with another Khamenei,” Trump was quoted by TIME magazine as saying, when reports were circulating that Ali’s second son was the favorite to succeed him. “They can select, but we have to make sure it’s somebody that’s reasonable to the United States.” After the announcement of Mojtaba was made Trump told AXIOS, a well-established American news portal “Khamenei's son is unacceptable to me. We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran.” So both the US and Israel are out to get him.
Mojtaba Khamenei is leading the country at a time when the Iranian regime is fighting with its back to the wall on a war unleashed by two of the world’s most technologically advanced military powers. The US is today the only superpower and has the most powerful military might to back it, while Israel has proved its prowess since October 2023 and is unquestionably the new hegemon of West Asia. Israel has killed the entire political leadership of Hamas, razed Gaza to the ground, eliminated most of Hezbollah in Lebanon, and is now attacking Iran.
Inside Iran’s tightly controlled power structure, Mojtaba is known but hardly dominant. Despite years of quiet influence behind the scenes, he remains, in the eyes of many clerics, a mid-level figure in the religious hierarchy rather than a towering theological authority. His selection is less a sweeping endorsement than a tactical move by the ruling establishment at a moment of crisis
In wartime, continuity is a more important than clerical credentials. By choosing the son of the long-serving Supreme Leader, the regime signals stability and a continuation of the system his father presided over for more than three decades. For now there will be no challengers to the new spiritual and temporal leader of Iran.
Most observers expect the younger Khamanei to be even more hardline than his father. After all the US-Israel combine, attacked his father’s residence in the first few hours of the war. Apart from his father, his wife, his son and possibly his mother were all dead in the airstrikes. No man who sees his family wiped out can possibly not want to avenge their deaths. Compromise under Khamanei is likely out, depending on how much control he has over the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps(IRGC) and the volunteer militia known as the Basij.
If the regime survives ,the real test for the new Supreme leader will come later. Iran’s religious establishment is a complex and competitive world of seminaries, clerical networks and powerful religious foundations. Many senior clerics, including influential Grand Ayatollahs, may quietly question the authority of a leader who lacks their theological stature. Even though Mojtaba now holds the title of Supreme Leader, respect within the clerical hierarchy cannot simply be decreed.
Even the founding leader of the Iranian Revolution of 1979, Ruhollah Khomeini, gradually consolidated control over both the clerical establishment and the vast financial networks tied to religious institutions. His successor, Ali Khamenei, also spent years building authority and managing rival centres of power. For the time being none of the powerful institutions within the regime will challenge the new leader.
But analysts point out that later much will depend on how Mojtaba manages Iran’s competing factions, the clerical elite, the security apparatus, political conservatives, and the economic networks linked to religious foundations.
Beyond the battlefield, the new supreme leader will have to prove that he is more than simply his father’s son.