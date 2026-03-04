Israel Warns New Iranian Leader Would Be Targeted As IDF Launches Fresh Strikes on Tehran

People offer prayers following the alleged killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike, at a mosque, in Jammu. Iran confirmed Khamenei's death after airstrikes targeted his compound in Tehran. | Photo: PTI

People offer prayers following the alleged killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike, at a mosque, in Jammu. Iran confirmed Khamenei's death after airstrikes targeted his compound in Tehran. | Photo: PTI