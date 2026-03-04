Israel Warns New Iranian Leader Would Be Targeted As IDF Launches Fresh Strikes on Tehran

Summary of this article
Defense Minister Israel Katz said any Iranian leader who continues plans to destroy Israel would be “an unequivocal target for elimination.”
His warning came as Iran prepares to appoint a new Supreme Leader following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israel strikes.
Defense Minister Israel Katz warned on Wednesday that any leader appointed by Iran’s regime who continues pursuing plans to destroy Israel will be considered a target for elimination by the Jewish state.
His remarks came as Iran prepared to select a new Supreme Leader—only the second such appointment since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Joint US-Israel strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday, leading the Islamic Republic to pledge retaliation the following day.
“Every leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue and lead the plan to destroy Israel, to threaten the United States and the free world and the countries of the region, and to suppress the Iranian people—will be an unequivocal target for elimination,” Katz wrote in a post on X.
“It does not matter what his name is or the place where he hides,” the Israeli defense minister emphasized. “The Prime Minister and I have instructed the IDF to prepare and act by all means to carry out the mission as an integral part of the objectives of Operation ‘Lion's Roar’,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they had launched their 10th wave of strikes in Tehran on Wednesday morning.
“The Air Force has now begun a broad wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in Tehran,” the military stated.
Katz added that Israel would “continue to act with full force, together with our American partners, to crush the regime's capabilities and create the conditions for the Iranian people to overthrow it and replace it.”
(with PTI inputs)